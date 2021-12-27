Several Mexicans from MLS will return to Liga MX due to lack of contract

The MLS is found in hiring period, in which the renovations have already occurred and in which there were various Mexican elements that no longer entered into the plans of their respective teams, so that several they were left as free players, while others will have to report with their teams in Liga MX.

Oswaldo Alanís, Josecarlos van Rankin, Carlos Fierro Y Erick torres they no longer have a team in MLS, because their institutions decided do not extend your contracts. The first two are owned by Chivas, where they will have to report in January 2022 to find out their future.

So much Alanís and Van Rankin have a contract with the Herd. The first one expires in December 2022 and the second one in June of the same year, and they did not continue with the San Jose Earthquakes Y Portland Timbers, respectively.

The left-hander from Michoacán lasted two years at San José and Josecarlos only one season with the Timbers, a team with which he reached the MLS Final who lost to New York City FC.

Information confirmed to Halftime ensures that Alanís could be interested in coach Marcelo Michel Leaño. The one who is not in the plans of the Guadalajara cast is Van Rankin.

iron and the Cube They will also have to look for work, both already like free agents after San José and Atlanta United thanked them and did not opt ​​for the renewal.

The two rojiblancos homegrown players did not have a very good 2021. Fierro to cut three consecutive MLS seasons, and the Cube, which closed its seventh year intermittently, completed 126 games in the League of the United States and Canada.

A year ago, Cubo signed a new contract with Atlanta United, where in addition to playing, he would help in the training of forwards within the club. Torres has played seven seasons in MLS in which in 126 games he has scored 38 goals and has given 7 assists.

Special case that of Jonathan dos Santos, who concluded a contract with Los Angeles Galaxy and had to move to sign as a reinforcement of America.

There are other cases of elements that have a current contract and that everything indicates will change their airs, such as Rodolfo Pizarro with Inter Miami, where he has a guaranteed bond but can still leave, since Chivas and Rayados want to repatriate him to Liga MX.

Is Carlos Vea still at LAFC?

The Cancun Bomber, Carlos candle, is from the MLS bigwigs And while the LAFC announced that it guarantees a spot for the 2022 season, so far there is no announcement about a continuation of the contract.

From do not renew, the forward could negotiate with any other club, to change of scene from the beginning of 2023, with the possibility of it being in Europe, since Vela himself has recognized that he misses that football.

Chofis López and Daniel Ríos, renewed

Eduardo López lived a good 2021 with the San José Earthquakes, where the Player of the Year, Thank you to your 12 goals. That is why it was renewed for six more months, so that their relationship will end in June 2022, although it can be extended at the end of the season.

While, Daniel Ríos renewed in March 2021 with Nashville FC until 2022, with an option to extend until 2023.

Others who follow

For its part, Efraín Álvarez and Julián Araujo will remain in the Galaxy, although the latter could soon emigrate to Europe, as it is speculated that Inter de Milan Y Tottenham they are interested in him.

Too Chicharito Hernández will remain, who with 33 years of age was reunited with the goal in the last season scoring 17 annotations. In addition, the Mexican American archer David ochoa He must have his season of consecration in the starting position with Real Salt Lake, because at the age of 20 he became one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the league, which is why he is in the sights of Tata Martino for El Tri.

In addition, two coaches and a Mexican assistant

For the following season he will remain on the bench for Atlanta United Gonzalo Pineda, who had his first coaching experience in the middle of this tournament and who managed to get the rojinegros to the Playoffs.

Jaime lozano is in talks to become a coach of the Houston Dynamo and thus have his first opportunity after the bronze medal obtained with the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2020, while Efraín Juárez will remain at New York City FC as assistant coach to Norwegian Ronny Deila, who led the team to its first MLS Final in history.