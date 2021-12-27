Shaina Kay Cardwell | TikTok | Google: She was going to date a man she met on a dating app but discovered a chilling secret | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

In a short video, a tiktoker shared her shocking experience using a dating app. Shaina Kay Cardwell met a man with whom she arranged a meeting, but intrigued to learn more about him, she decided to look for his name on Google and she discovered a secret that made her change her mind: she was not going to come out for him under any point of view.

Is that, seeing the results on the Internet, he got the worst of surprises. The man had a criminal case for aggravated kidnapping.

Totally shocked by the information she obtained, the young woman from Nashville, United States, decided to share a video on the popular social network telling her experience: “When I was about to go on a Hinge date, I decided to Google the man and saw that he had been arrested for aggravated kidnapping,” he expressed in front of the camera without hiding his horror.

The applications to meet people have become a great boom in recent years and during the pandemic their use increased more than 50%, according to a study carried out by Smartme Analytics, carried out in 2020 after the first quarantine was carried out around the world.

However, when using them, it is necessary to ensure individual safety because, just as there are people who really intend to make appointments for meet new people with good intentions, others use it to commit crimes, backed by the opportunity not to offer accurate data about identity or past, as in this chilling case.

Regarding Shaina’s experience, after making her story, she indicated that upon learning of this police record of who her date would be, which could put her life at risk, she decided not to communicate with this man again and close her social media accounts, so that he does not have the opportunity to speak to you.

The young influencer decided share your gruesome experience to raise awareness to those who use this type of app or social networks to meet new people, making it clear that it is important to check information before making a personal meeting with a person with whom you have had virtual contact.

With 390,000 visits, The video went viral on TikTok, and in addition to generating a shocking reaction from users Faced with the danger she faced, hundreds of people decided to tell stories similar to the one she went through.

“Please, a guy who begged me to go out with him but I turned him down. I googled later only to find that he was arrested for attacking a worker at his home”Said one of the women who was reflected in the young woman’s story.

Shaine’s story revealed that many people encountered similar situations.

Then, another user indicated the strategy she has when facing the possibility of generating an encounter with a stranger, seeking to protect her physical integrity: “When my friends or I started talking to a boy, We do all the CBS checks. We are detectives”.

“I asked a guy directly what would happen if I googled it and he said I wouldn’t like it. Actual allegations of sexual assault”Said another user who, like Shaina, was able to anticipate the danger she faced.

