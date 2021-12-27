Shiba Inu, MANA, Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Dec 26

The recovery phase looked promising for Shiba Inu, MANA, and Bitcoin Cash as they hit their weekly highs on December 24. Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s 20-SMA crossed the 200-SMA, hinting at a strong reversal if supported with enough volumes.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

In the past few days, the SHIB bulls once again claimed the crucial support at $ 0.000035 for nine weeks. After a collapse of the descending channel, the alt found a longer time period support at the $ 0.000029 mark. Therefore, price action saw a 39.12% increase from this level and reached its three-week high on December 24.

Over the past two days, the $ 0.0000378 level has shown strong resistance as price action broke its ascending widening gap. Now, the 20-SMA crossed the 200-SMA, pointing to strong bullish momentum.

At press time, SHIB was trading at $ 0.00003758. The RSI swung near the 58 mark. Also, the DMI favored buyers and confirmed RSI’s preference.

However, the lower highs marked on the Volume oscillator indicated that buyers could not yet project strong control.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA halted its decline at its month-long support at the $ 3.02 mark. The alt experienced a persistent decline after reaching its ATH on November 25. As the price rebounded from this level, it saw an ascending channel over the past week.

The alt marked a jump of 25.62% (from the December 20 low), breaking the two-week support level of $ 3.64 (previous resistance). Now, thThe distance between the 20 SMA (Red and 200 SMA (green) continued to shorten, indicating increasing bullish influence.

At press time, MANA was trading at $ 3.6934. The RSI it showed a bullish bias and found support at its uptrend line. While the DMI It also gave a bullish option, the ADX showed a weak directional trend for the alt.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

The altcoin saw an expected breakout above the 23.6% Fibonacci level. The bulls secured the 419 mark, while the bears retested it several times. The alt saw a 10.23% jump (from the low on Dec. 20) until it surpassed the $ 446 mark to hit its two-week high on Dec. 24.

Then, BCH saw a pullback from its short-term resistance at the $ 461 mark. Meanwhile, the superstrend showed a buy signal after a long time.

At press time, the alt was trading at $ 449.5. The RSI It stopped at the 52 mark after showing some signs of revival. On the other hand, the DMI it also exhibited a bearish bias. But the ADX showed a slightly weak directional trend.

This is a machine translation of our English version.