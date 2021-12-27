Shocking! These are Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for 2022

As every year, the famous psychic of Cuban origin has shared her predictions with which she predicts a difficult year for humanity and for some famous people.

Before the arrival of a new year, it is usual for psychics and seers to share their omens about what is coming. So has the famous psychic Mhoni Seer, on his YouTube channel, from where he let it be known that difficult times are coming.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mhoni Vidente and the chilling prediction in which he would have predicted the death of Octavio Ocaña

According to the force of nature, it will continue to attack, and recalled that this “is the era of volcanoes, earthquakes and meteorites. It is an age of the climate in every way ”. Following what happened with the Semeru volcano in Indonesia, he revealed that a similar event may occur in America.

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted in early December. AFP

“You have to take all the precautions of these volcanoes: the Popo (Popocatepetl) of Mexico City, the one in Guatemala, the Fuego volcano; or that of Ecuador. They will continue to do volcanoes eruption in all forms ”, he assured and added that the seismic activity will also continue. “We are prey to nature,” he said.

The fortune teller claims that money problems could affect Belinda and Nodal’s relationship. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https: //www.instagram.com/p/CUQ4U9XsSXd/

As for the entertainment world, he referred to the Nodal-Belinda couple, signing that love is more from him towards her than vice versa. “The problem is that Nodal is already very spent financially, he has no job and is banned by his label (…) and love ends when the money is lacking …” said the psychic. He also expressed that he does not see that Belinda has brought bad luck to her boyfriend, but that “it was not his time to be as a couple, because he needed to continue growing as a singer.”

ALSO READ: Mhoni Vidente made revealing predictions about Carmen Salinas and gave her verdict on her health

As for ex-RBD Poncho Herrera, who recently announced his divorce, Mhoni explains that she sees him being bisexual; something similar would happen with Alejandro Fernandez, who would be homosexual, but would never have accepted it publicly by imposition of his late father.

Now, however, she could show her preferences more, according to the seer. As for Maluma, luck will smile on him professionally, but things will get complicated in his personal life, said the fortune teller.