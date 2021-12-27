Sixth wave: Second Christmas with a coronavirus crisis in the ICU: “When it seems that everything is going well, we start over” | Society

Time does not pass in the Respiratory Intensive Surveillance Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. For 22 months, the same or similar patients have come and gone, all with very serious covid. Just a star hanging from the ceiling and some small balls of ornament hooked on the doors of the boxes remind us of the dates that they are. In the covid ICU, the health workers already live in a kind of groundhog day where everything is always the same and the seriously ill due to the coronavirus never end, explains Miquel Ferrer, head of the unit. “We feel a mixture of fed up, tiredness and resignation. When it seems that everything is going well, we start all over again ”.

And they do it for the sixth time. They do not know how long it will last or how the service will be stressed, but the drip of patients again crosses the threshold of that door on the seventh floor of the Clinic. This week there were 25 patients with covid admitted in critical condition in the hospital, still a long way from the 120 that they had in the first wave. They do not know how many will be able to arrive this time, but they assume that more intensive care areas will have to be opened: the sixth wave is runaway in Spain, with the epidemic curve beating an incidence record – 911 cases per 100,000 on Thursday, the highest figure since there are reliable records – and the infections fired every day – about 73,000 reported by Health on Christmas Eve. In Spain there are about 8,000 hospitalized patients, more than 1,500 in intensive care, and although the pressure increases, it is far from the saturation that was reached last January, during the third wave, with 30,000 hospitalized (4,800 in critical condition).

Half a dozen nurses and as many assistants come and go relentlessly, dodging tool carts and colleagues in a hurry in a corridor surrounded by boxes. In the distance, a nurse with a colored cap easily puts on her personal protective equipment over her pajamas: the disposable blue gown, one mask over another, glasses, cap over cap, new gloves, and disinfectant gel again. “The most complicated thing is the organization. You have to make limited entries in the box and it is a lot of stress because they are very unstable patients ”, explains Montse Medina, nursing coordinator of the unit. The patients are isolated in glass rooms and the health workers take advantage of the visits to do several things at the same time: check constants, put medication, draw blood for an analysis … You have to avoid going in and out. For the good of all. To limit the circulation of the coronavirus and other microorganisms.

In the first box, an 81-year-old woman, recently arrived at the ICU, gazes into infinity surrounded by cables. She is not sedated or intubated, but needs help breathing with a mask that inflates oxygen. In the next room, another man, still sleepy, struggles to wake up after eight days in hospital and on mechanical ventilation. Patient profiles are repeated in this wave, says Ferrer.

A health care provider treats a patient with covid in the Respiratory Intensive Surveillance Unit of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona Albert Garcia (THE COUNTRY)

“There is a large proportion of unvaccinated patients. According to the calculations that I have made with the patients admitted here, a non-vaccinated person has 11 times more risk of entering here than a vaccinated one ”, he explains. The intensivist points out that the group of vaccinated people who enter his unit is usually “immunosuppressed people or people with serious chronic diseases, such as chronic kidney failure or systemic diseases.” According to data from the Ministry of Health, age and vaccination status mark the evolution of patients: with data from October 18 to December 12, unvaccinated people between 60 and 79 years of age have 15 times the risk of ending up hospitalized and 25 times more risk of entering the ICU than vaccinated individuals of the same age. The risk of death is also 18 times higher among the unvaccinated in this age group.

What has not changed in recent waves is the therapeutic approach or the prognosis. First wave aside, when professionals were unaware of the virus and the health system was drowning in a healthcare collapse, health workers have learned to deal with the virus: “70% of the patients who are admitted here end up needing tracheal intubation and that is the factor that mark the forecast. 35% of intubated patients die during the process because they can have many complications ”.

Before intubating them, doctors try non-invasive mechanical ventilation, such as high-flow oxygen. “We have learned to better adjust non-invasive support techniques and now we know that there are drugs that were used in the first wave that were not useful or even made the patient worse, such as hydroxychloroquine or anti-HIV drugs,” says Ferrer. According to the latest report from the Carlos III Health Institute, more than 43,000 people ended up in the ICU due to covid, the vast majority people between 60 and 80 years old.

The new wave, however, has once again plunged professionals into uncertainty. Not so much because of the therapeutic approach, but because of the hospital impact it will have. It is an issue of the virus with a new variant on the game board, which is known to be much more contagious and with a greater capacity to infect vaccinated and re-infect than the delta (the predominant lineage until now), but its origin is unknown. gravity. From the outset, experts predict that it will be milder, but a sustained explosion of infections will generate an absolute number of income that, although in percentage terms is lower than in other waves, can put the health system in check.

Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at the University of Oxford, analyzes three recent studies from South Africa (where the omicron was discovered), Scotland and England, which send hopeful messages about severity. With all caution – these are very preliminary results, the expert clarifies – they are positive: “The South African study [dicen que la severidad es un 80% menor] It is difficult to extrapolate to Spanish society because the sociodemographic distribution and the structure of the health system, for example, are very different. In the Scottish study they see 70% less severity, but they have the limitation that they do not have the same follow-up of admissions for patients with delta as with omicron ”, he explains.

The most refined study, he points out, is that of England, where they do look at the time until admission: “This study tries to take into account whether the severity is intrinsic to the variant or is it that people have less severity due to the protection they have [por la vacuna]. They see that the need for admission is reduced by 40% and that is very important: the great reduction is due to the fact that it is infecting vaccinated people much more than the delta. Even so, the large number of expected infections can create many difficulties in the health system, and many deaths if something is not done to minimize the number of infections ”.

In the Covid ICU of the Clinic, there is not much hope. Fatigue weighs more. And the anger, even, with the situation, with the people who are not vaccinated and with the authorities, Ferrer indicates: “It is a generic anger towards the unvaccinated and the authorities, who always react late and are behind the problem. We’ve had six waves, they should know what to do. It is annoying to see how the authorities prioritize votes and the popularity of the measures over efficiency ”.

Medina is missing the foresight: “We work with very fair times.” There is no room to think much or to organize in the medium term because the covid does not knock on the door. The fear of those first days of March 2020 has disappeared, he says, but other things remain. Six waves later, “fatigue, resignation and hopelessness” prevail. They are exhausted.

A huddle of health workers gather around the checkpoint and chat about a patient’s medication or who is going where. On the counter, a small makeshift manger appears among papers. It’s Christmas. On the wall, a dozen screens illustrate the vital signs of isolated patients in the pits. It is the covid.