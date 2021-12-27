State Security takes advantage of the Christmas prison visit to harass the family of Andy García

Andy Dunier García Lorenzo’s family, a 11J prisoner who days ago was forcibly transferred to the Guamajal prison in Villa Clara, He denounced that State Security locked them up when they appeared last December 24 at the prison to pay him a visit. corresponding to Christmas.

“Instead of being the visit that was planned, they practically locked us up”, reported to DIARIO DE CUBA Roxana Díaz, sister of the young prisoner, who has also been denied phone calls for two months in retaliation for her complaints and those of her sister.

“Instead of going to the prisoners’ visiting room, they took us to the prison chief’s office,” said the young woman. “There we were received by a State Security officer who calls himself Daniel. My parents, my minor brother and I were there. In front of everyone, that man was telling me that the revolution had given me a lot and I was taking advantage of it. suffering of my brother to make me famous, to gain prominence “.

The agent also made open threats to both Roxana and Andy. “He told me that they were directly going to retaliate against Andy for everything he did. They told my father, referring to me: ‘you see her as very innocent now, but in a while you will realize the person she is going to become; don’t worry, she alone is going to commit her crime “”.

The repressor told Roxana that her crime was not “in the networks”, in reference to his publications denouncing the situation of his brother and other prisoners, but for the initiative that leads through the Facebook group “Help the brave of 11J”, which brings together aid food, cleaning, as well as telephone recharges and transportation for the relatives of several incarcerated.

“As he told me that he was going to fall prey, I told him to take advantage of the fact that we were in a women’s prison, because Guamajal is a women’s prison, and to leave me there. Those responses of mine bothered him,” he said.

At the “meeting” there were also another agent who said he was in charge of Andy’s case and the head of the prison, who did not intervene.

“There you find out who’s boss. This is a higher step in their actions against us, because it was a trap. On December 24, when families celebrate Christmas … We went with the emotion of seeing my brother, the united family, and it turns out that we collided with this in front of a minor, “he said.

When they were finally able to meet Andy, Roxana added, they learned that the retaliation against him continues.

“When Andy arrived in Guamajal they told him that they were not going to allow him to have good relations in the new prison, that they were going to make his life difficult for him there.. And it turns out that a person who approached him in the cell to meet, they changed jail. They are also trying to discredit him, spreading the word that my brother works for them. They are trying to take away all credibility, “he denounced.

“My brother is not going to give in. The six months in prison are completed in January and we still do not have a trial date. With him they continue the interrogations all the time in there, threatening him“, he stressed.

“We are not going to stop with the aid, nor to make public the injustices that are committed with all the political prisoners. It is not about protagonism, it is about humanity, about becoming aware of the situation. If something happens to me tomorrow or they arrest me, my family will report how I am doing with my brother. My parents are firm, “he warned.

According to Roxana, the regime is the real culprit for the decisions it has made. “We weren’t opponents, although we had a different way of thinking, but are they my brother’s turn and on top of that, are you going to come and threaten me?”

Andy Dunier García Lorenzo is 23 years old and has also been threatened with adding new charges to his tax file if he and his family go ahead with the initiative to help other detainees.

The young 11J protester faces a seven-year prosecution petition for the alleged crimes of public disorder, attack and contempt of authority, the same crimes that the regime imputes to the majority of the around 600 detained and prosecuted for peacefully demonstrating.