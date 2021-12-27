Stop charging your mobile with the car USB: why

Does your car have a USB to charge the mobile? Do you use it to give a little more life to your smartphone on short trips? You should know that, despite being something that companies sell you as an innovator, the truth is that it is a outdated technology and how little is going to help you in the short trips. Today we tell you why charging your mobile with the car USB is a bad idea and how to make it become a good idea.

Charging the mobile in the car is slow, but sooo slow

If you have bought a car in the last 5 years it is very likely that you have one or two USB A somewhere on the dashboard. These, in addition to connecting USB memory drives also serve for charge the mobile.

Simply connect a compatible cable, connect the mobile and it will start charging. The problem with this system is the power of the load. Is slow, considerably slow. Probably any charger you have at home will make a faster charge than your car.

There is nothing wrong with slow charging the battery, it is even better for its lifespan. The “problem” lies in the purpose of the load in the car. In general, these charges are made when you go to work or shopping, journeys that usually last a few minutes.

The most common car USBs tend to charge between 1W and 5W, a burden that can be considered quite slow. If you connect it for 10-15 minutes the result will be poor. It is not a problem of your mobile, but of the power source that gives life to the Car usb.

The manufacturers they lower costs using poor quality connectors that support the slowest loads on the market. For this reason Charging the mobile in the car, with the USB included in the vehicle, is a bad idea. You will only get a few extra minutes of autonomy.

How to charge the mobile fast in the car

If you want to make the most of those minutes of travel to work, our recommendation is that you forget about the USB in your car. They are very good for long trips, to connect a memory unit with music or to use Android Auto or Apple Car Play.

What solutions do you have? A quick charge cigarette lighter charger! All cars have cigarette lighter connector and it is very simple and cheap take advantage of it to charge the mobile very fast. It is enough to buy a cigarette lighter charger with fast charge on Amazon. These are some examples:

They are all very similar in features and price. Between 10 and 20 euros / dollars you can buy one with several outputs and more than enough power. The above examples offer fast charging between the 24 and 38W.

This power is interesting and multiply the loading speed by several tens regarding the Cars usb conventional. You will go from charging a few extra minutes to being able to recharge several hours in the same journey.

These chargers use the car lighter to turn the stream into a fast charge very efficient. Also, they are all very small and you will not even notice that they are placed in the hole of the lighter.

If you want to take advantage of charge the mobile in the car We recommend that you take a look at these fast chargers and stop using the USB that your car has.