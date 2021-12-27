Stove football 2021: Arsenal gets into the race for Sergiño Dest

ANDl Barcelona needs money to move in the transfer market. The culés know that they need to sell players and one of those sacrificed for this winter market would be Sergiño Dest.

Since the rumor that the American does not fit into Xavi’s plans and with the legacy of Dani Alves, several clubs have targeted him. Arsenal recently joined in the interest and would seek to sign him in January.

According to information from NBC Sports, the Gunners have entered the race to sign the American. Arteta’s team is looking for a side that can go deeper and before this, Dest emerges as one of the options.

Among the players that Londoners have to perform right-backs include: Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers and Cédric Soares. But also on the left side they have Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares.

On the other hand, the price of the transfer will be the main issue, since the media assures that Barça wants to obtain around 50 million dollars. However, the urgency of the club would lower the price.