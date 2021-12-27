Stove football 2021: Erling Haaland prefers to reach LaLiga than the Premier League as his next destination

ANDl Manchester City, current champion of the Premier League, is determined to sign Erling Haaland for next summer, so the citizens they have already made contact with their representatives.

The English will have a serious competition in the form of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who are also interested in the Borussia Dortmund forward, but the problem for Guardiola’s team is that the Norwegian does not have English football at the top of the list.

According to Sky Italia expert Gianluca di Marzio, a move to England is unlikely as ‘not exactly his dream’: “He doesn’t like the Premier League too much”.

Although he does not have a good impression of the English league, Haaland handles another point of view on the Spanish.

He prefers LaLiga, he likes it a lot “ detailed di Marzio

Therefore, the First division of Spain would be the ‘perfect environment for the Norwegian to play, “or the Bundesliga, where he currently plays.”

“Real Madrid would be an option, even if they are sure to sign Mbappé”added the expert, although he does not know if the merengue directive will be able to take the Norwegian.

The biggest advantage white people have is that Haaland, like Mbappé, wants to play for Real Madrid. “He told his agent to deal with them, and if not, with FC Barcelona.” If the move to LaLiga is not achieved, there will already be options in England.

But nevertheless, Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, named the English soccer champions as a possible next destination for the Norwegian. “Erling can and should take the next big step” said Raiola. “Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​City- those are the clubs you can go to“.