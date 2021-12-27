Taiwan vigorously protests “illegal occupation of its property” by the Ortega regime

A few hours after the Daniel Ortega regime in Nicaragua confiscated the building where the Taiwanese diplomatic headquarters operated in Managua from the Archdiocese of Managua, the island’s government this Monday, through an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( MOFA, for its acronym in English) reacted and protested against the action and stated that «you cannot accept and strongly protest the illegal occupation of your property and its illegal transfer to the People’s Republic of China«.

“The ROC (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent democratic nation that is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. In accordance with related international law and Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, following the termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua on December 10, 2021, the Nicaraguan government is obliged to protect the facilities of the Embassy of the ROC (Taiwan), along with its property and files, “the statement said.

The confiscation of the island’s embassy in Managua comes days after the Ortega regime decided to break diplomatic relations with Taiwan and reestablish them with China. Before leaving the country, the government of Taiwan had donated to the Archdiocese of Managua, the building where its embassy operated, located in the Planes de Altamira, an area of ​​high added value, in Managua, confirmed to LA PRENSA, the vicar general of the Archdiocese, Monsignor Carlos Avilés.

Taiwan condemns the “illegal actions of the Ortega regime”

In the same way, the government of Taiwan expresses its strong condemnation of the “gravely illegal actions of the Ortega regime” for having given two weeks as a deadline to withdraw the Taiwanese embassy in Managua and also for having obstructed the donation of their property to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

“The government of Taiwan strongly condemns the seriously illegal actions of the Ortega regime by ordering the withdrawal of the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Nicaragua within a period of two weeks, which is not in accordance with international practice and is unknown the provisions of international law. The government of Taiwan further condemns the arbitrary obstruction by the Nicaraguan government of the token sale of its property to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua and the announcement of its occupation on December 27.«, Says the MOFA in its statement.

Taiwan in its statement explains that after the unilateral termination of diplomatic relations, the Ortega regime “violated international practice by demanding that all Taiwanese diplomats and personnel be removed from Nicaragua before December 23.”

And he adds that in the face of difficult circumstances and extreme time constraints, the ROC (Taiwan) embassy, ​​duly responsible for handling Taiwan government property abroad, “symbolically sold its offices to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Managua with the purpose of serving the public interest. The transaction agreement was signed by both parties and notarized by local lawyers on December 22, at which time the Catholic Church undertook to maintain and properly use the facilities of the former embassy.

The call to the international community

Once again, Taiwan indicates that in the face of joint repression against its democratic government and the Catholic Church, the MOFA “reiterates that Taiwan has never been part of the People’s Republic of China and that the regime of the Communist Party of China has no right to interfere in Taiwan’s foreign affairs or inherit state property from Taiwan. ‘

And in the same way, the MOFA urges the international community to “jointly condemn such malicious actions of the governments of Nicaragua and China and requests that all sectors help the Catholic Church in Nicaragua to fight for their rights so that the property of the old embassy can be registered and transferred to the Catholic Church in Nicaragua.

Nationalization of the former Taiwan ambassador

After the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Taiwan, the regime, through a Certification, published in La Gaceta on December 10, made official the nationalization of Chin Mu-Wu, former ambassador of the Republic of Taiwan. Likewise, in the same publication of the official gazette, the nationalization of the citizen, Chun-Chiao Wu Liu, wife of the diplomat, is also made official.

Among the considerations, the certification indicates that “the citizen Chin Mu-Wu, of Taiwanese nationality, has complied with the requirements and formalities established in the laws to acquire Nicaraguan nationality, taking into account his continuous stay in the national territory for fourteen years years; He has contributed to the social, economic, technological, educational and cultural development of the country through his management that he served as a Diplomat representing the Republic of China, Taiwan in the Republic of Nicaragua; strengthening international relations, friendship, complementarity and solidarity between both nations ».