Tampa Bay Buccaneers win NFC South in win over Panthers

Editorial Mediotiempo

Charlotte, United States. / 12.26.2021 16:17:46





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, current Super Bowl Champions, achieved the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. Similarly they will be able to defend their crown as NFL Champions at secure a playoff spot.

The team led by the head coach Bruce Arians managed to secure his second season with a winning record for the first time since 2007-2008. However, this will be the first time in which the Buccs advance to the postseason twice in a row since all four attempts before becoming Super Bowl champions in the 2002 season.

The team of Tom brady secured a playoff spot with in a overwhelming victory in front of their divisional rivals, Carolina Panthers 32-6. A huge contrast to the disaster Tampa Bay suffered last week when they were shut out in his duel against the New Orleans Saints.

What teams are already in the Playoffs?

NFC:

Green bay packers, they secured title of the NFC North (They are the seed number one of the NFC).

Dallas cowboys, they secured title of the NFC East.

Los Angeles Rams, they secured a place in the playoffs (They are leaders of the NFC West).

Arizona cardinals, they secured a place in the playoffs (They are second in the NFC West).

AFC:

Kansas city chiefs, secured AFC West title (They are the number one seed in the AFC).

Teams eliminated from playoff contention:

Jacksonville Jaguars

Detriot lions

Houston Texans

New York Giants

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers