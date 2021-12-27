Televisa crushes ‘VLA’: After a lawsuit with Legarreta, the host returns to ‘Hoy’ and sinks TV Azteca

Mexico City.- A former member of the Today program return to the morning of Televisa after he resigned a few months ago to reality The Stars Dance Today and had a run-in with Andrea Legarreta, giving a hard blow in rating to Come the joy from Aztec TV.

Is about Maryfer Rye, the controversial graphologist who was for 8 years in the morning of The starsHowever, in January of last year he revealed that he had decided give up.

Although it was said that it had been due to differences with the late producer Magda Rodriguez, she emphatically denied it in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel.

This year he returned to Hoy after going to the morning The sun rises from Television Image and premiered the section ‘La Lupa’, in addition to auditioning for the second season of The Stars Dance Today.

In September, the also specialist in personalities decided give up for the second time, as he left the competition in the middle of critics. Maryfer starred in several litigation live with the judges, who often pointed out that he had a very bad attitude.

Maryfer even sparked controversy by asking her husband for permission to dance in the reality show, which sparked outrage among users and even the drivers themselves, such as Shanik berman, because they could not believe that the expert was “so submissive” with her husband.

This scandal fed up Andrea Legarreta, who in one of his presentations told him his truths to Centeno for their ‘tantrums‘, although afterwards they made’ peace ‘.

Look at me and then the little number that ‘I cry, I get angry’ it makes me lazy, “said Erik Rubín’s wife at that time.

Although she told him that she was very fond of her, she reiterated that she should be sincere and tell her things as they are: “You know how much I love you but what I saw now seems to me worthy of an example, because in the end you went out to split your tangerine with the one you bring “.

After a few weeks of absence, and after that encounter, Maryfer returns this Monday, December 27 to the competition of Come the joy to snatch the audience from the Ajusco and tear them to pieces.

Due to the absence of the titular conductors, Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo Y Raúl ‘El Negro’ Araiza being on vacation, Maryfer will arrive with all the energy to rob the public.

The graphologist will analyze the signatures of Vicente Fernandez Y Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who passed away a few weeks ago, shocking the show.

