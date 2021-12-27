Thalía surprises with IMPRESSIVE Christmas look on Instagram | PHOTO

Virtually everyone takes advantage of parties christmas to do one renewal in their outfits And why not, give yourself a “cat’s hand” to look spectacular at the family dinner. This is not something that celebrities do not ignore, who also do the same and show it off on their social networks.

In this case, Thalia decided to share a photograph, where she appears as a real fairy tale princess, to congratulate and extend her affection to all her fans and followers. This detail was well received by them, as they filled her with praise and of course, the thousands of “likes”.

It should be noted that the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana”, “Who cares?” and “I don’t remember” she had a rather youthful look, but now she gave her a break to look like that famous artist and businesswoman that she is.

Thalía wore a fringe at the request of her daughter (Photo: @thalia)

Thalía forgets the fringe

Just the past November 11th The actress also decided to make herself a fringe that reminded her entire audience of the years in which she made the telenovelas de las Marías. This at the request of his daughter: “Yep… At the request of my daughter Sabrina the fringes are back in my life. ”

Since then, in several of her publications, she appeared as a teenager and with the smile that has always characterized her; however, for Christmas she decided to wear long wavy hair with some thoughtful golden “rays.”

His outfit was made up of a coffee and white low-cut dress that he knew how to combine perfectly with silver-colored jewelry.

“Many blessings, peace and love for each of you, my loves. These are strange times but thanks to these we reaffirm that love for neighbor, peace of mind and faith in God are the most beautiful treasures we have. I love you sooooooo! Many hugs! virtual for each of you, “wrote the wife of Tommy Mottola.

As expected, his fans thanked him: “I love you! May many blessings and beautiful things continue to come into your life”, “Merry Christmas My Love. God bless you always!” and “Merry Christmas my Queen! My best wishes to you always and the best of blessings”, were some of the messages that they sent her.

