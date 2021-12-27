The beautiful lyrics of the song by Juan Gabriel that he dedicated to his mother

Admin 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 39 Views

Alberto Aguilera Valadez, popularly known as Juan Gabriel, was a Mexican singer, songwriter, arranger, music producer, musician, philanthropist and actor who throughout his career has shown that with his talent he crossed language barriers, gaining followers all over the world.

For its part, The Divo is one of the artists of Latin Americato the greatest and most successful in history. He was the main singer of contemporary Mexican regional music in the last third of the 20th century until the moment of his death. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía perform at the Virgilio Dávila residential party that was not authorized by Public Housing

After heating up social networks after opening her private Instagram account to the public, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved