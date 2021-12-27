The beautiful lyrics of the song by Juan Gabriel that he dedicated to his mother

Alberto Aguilera Valadez, popularly known as Juan Gabriel, was a Mexican singer, songwriter, arranger, music producer, musician, philanthropist and actor who throughout his career has shown that with his talent he crossed language barriers, gaining followers all over the world.

For its part, The Divo is one of the artists of Latin Americato the greatest and most successful in history. He was the main singer of contemporary Mexican regional music in the last third of the 20th century until the moment of his death. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists in history.

Regarding his personal life we ​​have to say that Juan Gabriel He was married only once in his life and he did it with Laura Salas who finished raising the children that the famous Mexican singer had. We are talking about Alberto Aguilera Jr., Ivan gabriel, Joan Gabriel, Hans gabriel Y Jean gabriel respectively.

However, this time we will talk about a very important song both for his personal life as well as for his work side. We are talking about a musical theme that Juan Gabriel he composed for his mother early in his career. We are talking about “Eternal Love” that to this day is dedicated by various people from Mexico on May 10 when Mother’s Day is celebrated in the Aztec country.

This beautiful musical theme was composed by The Divo of Juárez in the ’70s but was released 10 years later in the voice of Rocio durcal, who made her known. After several years this song became one of the most listened to by the Mexican singer. Most people say it was composed after his mother lost her life, Victoria Valadez Rojas, in 1974 in Parácuaro, Michoacanwhile he was touring around Acapulco, Warrior, Mexican tourist center that is mentioned in said letter.