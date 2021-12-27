The Creative Way Johnny Ventura “Was” With Family At Christmas

The family of the legendary Dominican merenguero Johnny ventura decided to celebrate his first Christmas since the death of the singer of a very creative way and with an emotional message.

»You will always be with us I love you daddy. How difficult this Christmas has been without you, “said his son and artist Jandy Ventura.

Through a publication on his Instagram account, you can see a video with the image of the Ventura family celebrating Christmas and, from above, you can see a photo of the deceased artist near them.

It is remembered that Johnny ventura, 81, died on July 28 of this year due to a heart attack at the Clínica Unión Médica in the city of Santiago.

Ventura Legacy

The “Caballo Mayor”, as he was also known, is one of the most beloved singer-songwriters in the Dominican Republic and his pieces were also part of the repertoire of other great artists.

The president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, decreed that Wednesday 3 days of national mourning (July 29, 30 and 31) after the death of the singer.

He was decorated by the Dominican Congress, as the Merenguero of the Century, at the beginning of the year 2000 he was also the first Dominican artist to be invited to the inauguration of a North American president in 1974, not counting the national awards of the art industry. and the show.

Johnny Ventura was also a lawyer and politician who was active in the Dominican Revolutionary Party for 45 years, then went on to support Leonel Fernández and the Dominican Liberation Party to end up passing to the People’s Force.

He became a deputy and mayor of Santo Domingo with a discography of more than 90 albums.

