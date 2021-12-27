The drastic decision of Doña Cuquita after the departure of Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita they shared a lifetime together. They built a beautiful family and supported each other at all times, which is why after the Mexican music singer passed away, María del Refugio Abarcas made a decision that almost no one expected.

Alex Fernández, son of Alejandro Fernández and América Guinart, stated in a recent interview that he believed that his grandmother should remain in the apartment that she had been living in for the last few months. A place near the city where everyone can accompany her and be aware of her.

But he assured that Doña Cuquita she drastically refused, arguing that she wanted to return to the ranch that they shared with Vicente Fernández all their lives.

“But my grandmother has very large ovaries and she wanted to go to the ranch, she said she wanted to go yes or yes, no one can say no to her. And well there she is, she is already at peace, it was a very difficult duel but we are assimilating it ”, Alex said.

He ended by saying with a small smile: “Nobody can say no to him.” Confirming that he is now in the ranch “Los tres potrillos” located in Jalisco.

The farewell of Vicente Fernández

Yes OK Vicente Fernandez He had already been hospitalized for several days, the family was hopeful that he would soon be able to return home to continue his treatments. That was why the news of his death was so surprising and painful.

“It’s difficult, but little by little we are getting used to the idea because you don’t believe it. Fortunately we were able to say goodbye to my grandfather while he was conscious; the first days I couldn’t stop crying, but you are getting mental. Now I feel that my grandfather is more with me than when I was in the hospital “, Alex Fernández said excitedly during his meeting with journalists.

For several days that “The charro of Huentitán”He passed away and his entire family, including his children, have not stopped posting immense demonstrations of love on their social networks. One of those who most moved his followers was Alejandro Fernández who wrote:

“The lights never shone brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better parent, friend, and teacher. Thanks for showing me the way. And although we miss you daily, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people.

I love you dad”

Before finalizing the text, he put: “P.S. Teach them how to put together a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man ”.

It was news that impacted not only the family and Mexico, but the whole world and the corners of planet Earth to which Mexican music came and took pride.

