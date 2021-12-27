The energy challenge (II)

If there is a topic that will demand more and more attention from humanity, he pointed out in the first article of this short series, it will undoubtedly be that of the relationship between the worlds of energy and the environment. Indeed, there is a growing awareness of the need to ensure, on the one hand, the availability of the energy necessary for growth and, simultaneously, to preserve the environment.

All the answers in this field point to sustainability, both from the perspective of the objectives – growth and preservation of the environment – and the instruments to achieve them. For the purposes to be sustainable, the means must also be. In fact, it is not enough to have energy sources if the challenges of their environmental quality, their production, their distribution, their profitability, their efficient use and the control in all phases of their effects on the environment are not solved in parallel. That is where innovation, technological development and investment, as well as business practices and public policies should point. It is there where the questions regarding the volume and quality of energy, the content of the ideal energy basket and the possible one, the balance between development and preservation of the environment, are answered.

If there is something that has changed in the world of energy, it is precisely the weight of environmental considerations and everything suggests that it is a process that will grow over time. Environmental investment will increasingly be the first consideration in any energy generation, transportation, and disposal analysis. It will be so, even for considerations of cost or political price, of the value of leaderships and of their action in world geopolitics. The responses in the energy field stopped being primarily technical to become social and in terms of political decisions, consensus and global commitments. The incorporation of the energy-environment theme as a unit has given rise to a different vision of the economy and of politics.

The dimension of urgency in the changes towards an energy transition more in line with the premise of environmental preservation is certainly marked by the data of reality: what you have, what can be achieved, the times and the means to achieve it. From this realistic position, it is essential to try to understand and resolve the contradictions between factors such as the times required for a progressive energy transition, the coexistence of fossil fuels with other energies, the maturation of the supply of new energy sources, the agreed times for decarbonization and the effective availability of clean energy.

We noted the relevance of reviving and updating attention on these issues and stimulating the activity of specialized centers in the energy-environmental field. The IESA, among us, has one of them. Originally born with a vision particularly linked to energy and Venezuela, he now directs the focus more intensely to energy-environmental issues and focuses his vision on Latin America. That is the purpose of the International Center for Energy and Environment recently installed in Panama with a virtual dialogue on the impact of COP26 in Latin America, a meeting marked by the authority of the speakers and the lively interest of numerous participants from various countries. With attention to issues such as energy transition, renewable energy, environmental management, energy sources, sustainability of fossils, institutional framework of the energy field, circular economy, economy and management, green economy, regulations and finance in energy matters, the IESA complies with the purpose of trying to understand the world energy landscape while keeping the focus on the regional impact, with special emphasis on its strengths and needs, priorities and opportunities.

The energy challenge with an environmental dimension will undoubtedly mark the orientation of many of the changes that we will witness and actors at a global, regional and national level.

[email protected]

