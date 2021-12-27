The ETC cooperative will take over the funds for the Ethereum protocol provider, Core-Geth

It’s going to be a happy new year for the Ethereum Classic community indeed, as the ETC Cooperative recently made some positive announcements for the next protocol year.

The ETC Cooperative, which is a public charity focused on supporting the development and growth of Ethereum Classic, will fund development work on the Core-Geth client starting next month, according to a recent announcement.

The Core-Geth client is an Ethereum protocol provider that enables users to run Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, and related testnets using the Go programming language. Geth is the main client maintained by the Ethereum network and is used by the majority of its user base.

The ETC Coop announcement noted that ETC developers Isaac Ardis and Christos Ziogas have signed new agreements with the entity, but will continue to work under ETC’s core team. The team will also include Diego López León. By the way, he has been working with ETC Coop since September to develop the Hyperledger Besu client, another major protocol provider for ETC.

The ETC Core Team will now carry out development work for these two clients, along with additional projects over time, ETC Coop said. “The recent narrow focus on just the Core-Geth client is not representative of the team’s history,” he further stated.

The Core developer team has been an important part of the ETC protocol since it forked from the Ethereum network, and has been instrumental in supporting previous Geth clients before Core-Geth was introduced in 2020.

The Core-Geth client is a fork of the Go Ethereum client and is the main node of the network. It has a 94.5% dominance over Hyperledger Besu, which dominates the remaining 5.5% of the nodes in the network. Core-Geth had previously been funded by Ethereum Classic Labs, and will now move to the ETC Cooperative.

The constant development of ETC clients is monumental for the network, as they play a key role in maintaining network security. The Ethereum protocol had recently skirted a catastrophic hard fork, reminiscent of the one that ETC created in 2016, due to a bug found in the Geth client, which has been implemented by more than 50% of ETH users.

However, ETC was not so lucky as it also suffered a feat due to the same error, causing the network to suffer an unplanned fork in September. While it didn’t turn out to be a major concern at the time, a negative effect on hash rate and broadcast rates indicated a cause for concern going forward.

This is a machine translation of our English version.