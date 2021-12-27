The first LGTBI crypto is Spanish, it’s called maricoin and it already has a waiting list

The first cryptocurrency destined for the LGTBI community arrives. Is named maricoin, is Spanish and, according to its creators, it will be listed as of 2022. Not surprisingly, the great demand has led it to have a long waiting list If you want to invest with a premium (to sign up, just fill out this form).

Behind the idea is the Spanish businessman Juan Belmonte, better known as Juan por Dios, due to the name of the chain of hairdressers that it owns. In a promotional video, which has accumulated nearly 9,000 views on YouTube, Belmonte maintains that the currency will help people “who do not have the same rights”, referring to the situation of the LGTBI community in different parts of the world.

“We need to be more united than ever and pay, use and transact with our own currency“, adds the businessman.

For now, you can pay with maricoina as of December 31 in different establishments associated with this group. The idea is that at the end of the year parties in Chueca (Madrid), Maspalomas (Gran Canaria), Ibiza or Barcelona, ​​transactions can already be made.

For the promoters of the project, maricoin is “a means of social, ethical, transparent and transversal payment “, With which, in addition to operating on the stock market from 2022, it can be consumed in various places with discounts. “A cryptocurrency born with pride, to fight for equality and against any type of discrimination,” they add.

For its launch, the currency has adopted the model ‘altcoin’, so its value is not associated with another, such as the euro or the dollar, but depends on supply and demand. Time will tell if you are successful in a market where there is increasing competition and each social group aspires to have its own ‘crypto’.