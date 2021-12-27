The fourth reinforcement that America would have, although it is listed, it likes to party

America would bet on another reinforcement although she likes to party

December 27, 2021 · 10:07 am

After the arrival of Diego Valdes, Jonathan dos Santos and the arrival of Joao Rojas, the America I would bet on reinforce the defensive zone of the azulcrema box, although the player they are probing has a problem with parties.

According to RG La Deportiva, the Tigres defender, Carlos Salcedo, he would be looking for space in another club, although he has the possibility of emigrating for Turkish football, America can also convince him to stay in the MX League.

Carlos Salcedo he has been harshly criticized for his life off the court. As reported by journalist Miguel Arizpe, the residents of El Titán cannot stand the scandalous parties that they carry out. the mexican defender in his house. But nevertheless, America I would look for it for the sports part.

What chances does Carlos Salcedo have of reaching America?

According to Multimedios, the intention of Tigers is that if he America look for Carlos Salcedo, an exchange is made with Bruno valdez, something that the azulcrema directive does not allow, which is why Salcedo’s departure would only be given by direct sale by $ 9 million that the felines ask for.

