The Great Combo of Puerto Rico maintains on its agenda to present itself at the farewell of the year of the Convention District

Although eight members of the legendary salsa orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday, the group’s musical director, Willie Sotelo, does not foresee that their participation in the farewell of the year in District T will be canceled. -Mobile next December 31st.

“We do not foresee canceling the presentation. If one of the eight still remains (which comes out positive), we can play because each member of El Gran Combo has a substitute in case someone gets sick “said Sotelo, who accepted that he is one of those infected.

All members of the orchestra, according to the musician, are vaccinated and have the third dose, except one who was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and does not have the third dose. This past Saturday, the orchestra reported on its social networks that eight of its musicians have been affected by the disease.

“In my case, it has not given me any symptoms, I am completely asymptomatic and three or four of the boys also. There are only two that gave them a little stronger. But yesterday I contacted them and they already feel a lot better. We are keeping the seven days of quarantine and this Tuesday we returned to the laboratory (to be tested again) and we hope that we have already passed this, “added the musical director, after stating that Don Rafael Ithier is not one of those infected. “Don Rafael buries all of us,” he said with a laugh, and then pointed out that the veteran musician is in very good health and that it was negative.

And although he stressed that they have no idea how they were infected, he remembers that they were playing in various activities. “Sometimes you try to stay a little away, but people come and greet you, they want photos … There was an activity that was quite full and I don’t know if it was there, but since it was eight years ago the infected, it must have been in one of those activities ”.

In a text message to El Nuevo Día, the T-Mobile District press spokesperson, Betsy Rivera, indicated that, so far there are no additional changes in the event on December 31, which has already gone from being in person to being broadcast. in a virtual way, without an audience. “But as we have said in each announcement we have made about the farewell of the year, we follow the recommendations of the Department of Health and any modification to the presentations that night will be communicated in a timely manner.”

Sotelo also indicated that they also do not expect to cancel several commitments that the musical group has had since the beginning of January. Among them, in Colombia, Panama, Peru and New York, among others. “All this subject to not having a very large rebound (of coronavirus) and they cancel us.”

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, nominated for a Grammy this year for his album “En Cuarentena”, recently presented his new production, “De trulla con El Combo”, his first Christmas album in more than 35 years. The new album, released under the Rimas label, contains ten songs with humorous, social and partying themes typical of the Christmas season in Puerto Rico. It is the first Christmas album since “La Fiesta de Pilito” (1985) and the third in the history of the orchestra, which soon turns 60 years of career.