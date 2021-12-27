The ImaVet Veterinary Reference Center joins the AniCura group

The ImaVet Veterinary Reference Center joins AniCura, a veterinary group focused on specialized veterinary medicine and high quality care. This center, located in the town of O Milladoiro in A Coruña, has facilities of almost 300 square meters equipped with the latest technology for the diagnosis and treatment of pets. Its human team is made up of 20 professionals, of which 10 are veterinarians and 9 are assistants. In addition, he has a European and American Diploma in Internal Medicine, Yordan Fernandez. With this new addition, the AniCura group adds a total of 51 hospitals, clinics and veterinary centers in the Iberian Peninsula.

“We share with AniCura the same vision of veterinary medicine, based on high quality care and a strong commitment to specialization,” he says. Jaime Villar, veterinarian and Practice Manager of AniCura ImaVet Veterinary Reference. “We want to grow hand in hand with one of the leading groups in Europe in the care of pet health problems”Adds the vet.

AniCura ImaVet Veterinary Reference is one of the main veterinary reference centers in Galicia, since it provides its services to around 170 clinics throughout the autonomous community, Asturias and the northern part of Portugal. His areas of expertise include internal medicine, oncology, neurology, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology and diagnostic imaging. In this sense, the hospital has just inaugurated a new 24-hour emergency service for its referral centers.

AniCura ImaVet Veterinary Reference offers patients a comprehensive service with the most modern health technology for the care of pets. The center has a 16-slice CT (computed tomography), surgical arch, endoscopy, laparoscopy, ultrasound and surgical microscope, among other devices. What’s more, the center carries out an intense educational activity through monthly seminars, which managed to train more than 700 veterinarians last year.