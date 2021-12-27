The lucky colors for 2022, according to the Chinese horoscope

Light green, blue, red and yellow will be the lucky colors for 2022, the year that corresponds to the Water Tiger, so accessories, clothing, amulets and talismans that include any of these tones will fortify their wearer, according to the precepts of the Chinese horoscope.

Chinese New Year will start until February 1, 2022 Because its calendar is based on the phases of the Moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar which indicates that the year begins on February 1. Although there is a time discrepancy at the start of both calendars, the energies that will affect 2022 are the same.

The lucky colors of each year are derived from the 5 elements of Chinese cosmology (Wood, Water, Fire, Earth and Metal) as well as the intrinsic element of the sign that governs the year.

Meaning of the lucky colors 2022

Each of the lucky colors of the year have qualities associated with them. The site specialized in Chinese astrology and Feng Shui, Karmaweather.com, explained that using the 4 luckiest colors of 2022 will make daily tasks more efficient according to the activities related to each tone.

Blue: means freedom, peace and calm. It should be used in negotiations and job interviews.

Mint green / light: symbolizes creativity, healing and expansion. Use it for new beginnings like starting a project or new job.

Red: it is associated with passion, love and vital impulse. It favors romantic encounters and to anticipate births.

Yellow: means clairvoyance, organization and learning. Wear it when you purchase something significant like real estate.

What is your lucky color, according to the Chinese horoscope?

Each sign of the Chinese horoscope has annual colors that offer protection, balance and luck. Next, check which ones correspond to you, according to your year of birth.

Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

The lucky colors of 2022 for those who belong to this Chinese sign are gold, lemon yellow and white.

Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Orange, yellow and white will be the colors that will balance those who were born in these years.

Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Those born under the regency of the Tiger, which is in fact one year, balance with the colors red, white and green, in addition to the annual tones.

Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

The colors of 2022 that correspond to Rabbit are turquoise blue, sky blue and red.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Chinese astrology indicates that the Dragon’s lucky colors for 2022 will be emerald green, gold and white.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Those who were born under the regency of Serpent, the colors that will empower them will be yellow, mainly honey and butter tones.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Pine and malachite greens are the lucky colors for Caballo in 2022. You can also benefit from cream tones.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

People who are Goats have pink, purple and ivory as their balance colors in 2022.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Sapphire blue, indigo, and white are the lucky colors for those born under Mono’s rule.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

People who were born in these years should wear yellow tones.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The lucky colors for those who belong to this Chinese sign are amber, sulfur and apricot.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983 1995, 2007, 2019)

Finally, those who were born under the regency of the Pig have lime green, almond green and vanilla as their lucky colors for 2022.

