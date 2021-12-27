The Martino scholar who fed up his coach and will leave his club in January

Corona and Tecatito in a practice of the Tri

December 26, 2021 · 1:44 PM

Jesus Manuel Corona has been one of the main references of the Porto in recent years; however, it will leave the set of Dragons next January after refusing to renew and that the technician Sergio Conceição relegate him to the bench as punishment.

Porto will seek to get rid of the Tecatito Corona

Tecatito He went from being one of the club’s most outstanding players to barely having minutes, all due to his refusal to renew his contract with the Dragons to be able to sign with a larger club in the Old continent, so the Porto she will try to get rid of him during this transfer window before he goes free next summer.

See more news: The 3 teams fighting for the signing of Diego Lainez; they already put a price on it

In the absence of minutes, Jesus Manuel Corona asked to leave the club in this transfer regime and there are two clubs extremely interested in taking over the services of the Mexican interior, one would be The Santander League and another of the Serie A from Italy.

In accordance with Rudy galletti Y Sport Italia, the representative of Jesus Manuel Corona I would have offered it to AC Milan and to SevilleClubs that sought out the Mexican during the summer, in order to know if they are still interested in him and if a transfer can be negotiated.

Crown It is valued at 30 million euros and has a contract with the Porto until June 2022; However, in case of not leaving in this transfer window, the Mexican will be able to negotiate as of next year with the club of his interest to leave free once he becomes a free agent.

See more news: He played in America, his life was at risk and the value of his card is plummeting

In this campaign, Tecatito He has played only 9 matches out of 15 possible, in which he has managed to score only one goal, according to data from Transfermarkt, which shows the few opportunities it has given him Sérgio Conceição.