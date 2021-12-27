The most important sports news of 2021 in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, RD.

The podiums of Marileidy Paulino in Tokyo 2020, the retirement of Prisilla Rivera and the success of the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Caribbean baseball series were the main news of the year in the Dominican Republic

MARILEIDY PAULINO, A SURPRISE IN TOKYO

The Dominicans celebrated 25-year-old Marileidy Paulino, who had a surprise performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she took the podium twice, one to collect the silver medal in the 400 meters and, another, in the mixed 4×400 relay.

The individual silver from Tokyo helped her to establish a new national record (49.20) and become, for the moment, the main Dominican athlete today.

THE RETREAT OF PRISILLA RIVERA

Prisilla Rivera, captain of the Queens of the Caribbean, retired from the courts after 20 years in volleyball, a sport with which he achieved different awards worldwide, but also the respect and admiration of his compatriots.

Rivera, who was part of the gold medal-winning sextet at the Santo Domingo 2003 Pan American Games, said goodbye on September 19 during the Pan American Cup which was held in Santo Domingo and in which the Dominican team was undefeated.

THE COUNTRY SUCCESSFUL IN THE CARIBBEAN BASEBALL SERIES

The Dominicans Aguilas Cibaeñas defeated the Puerto Rican Criollos de Caguas 4-1 to become the champions of the Caribbean Baseball Series held in February in Mexico.

The country became like this, with 21 crowns, in the one with the greatest triumph in the second stage of this Caribbean classic.