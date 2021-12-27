The number of hospitalized by COVID-19 increases to 183

The Health Department reported today, Monday, 22 new hospitalizations for COVID-19, increasing to 183 the total number of patients admitted for the disease.

Yesterday, Sunday, the hospitalized amounted to 161, with 37 pediatric patients. Today this line rose to 44.

On the other hand, the preliminary positivity rate is 21.93%. The most recent update was at 7:00 pm

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

Health did not report new deaths from COVID-19, keeping 3,291 deaths attributed to the pandemic since March 2020.

So far in December, 21 deaths have been reported. August was the deadliest month of the year, with 313, but the month with the most deaths in the pandemic was December 2020, with 445 victims.

Multiple medical and scientific studies validate that although vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, does not prevent a person from being infected with the virus, it does reduce the chances of suffering serious symptoms and even death .

The island averages 1,840 confirmed daily cases, based on a seven-day period, as well as 2,608 probable infections.

Until yesterday, 2,749,826 eligible people aged 5 years and over had received at least one dose of the authorized vaccinated (89.4%), of which 2,454,554 had completed the series (79.8%). To date, 98,008 children ages 5 to 11 have at least one dose.