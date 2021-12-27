The particular maneuver that Toni Costa made to see Alaïa, despite her health

The actress and host Adamari Lopez 50-year-old used his social networks to tell his almost seven million followers from all corners of the world how he spent Christmas with his daughter Alaia and the rest of his family. She posted photos of both of them in pajamas opening gifts from Santa Claus and also a backstage of the Christmas photo production they made with the girl’s father and Adamari’s former partner, Toni Costa.

Toni, Alaia and Adamari. Source: Terra file

Yes OK Adamari Lopez parted with Toni Costa In May of this year, they maintain a good relationship and try to reconcile their schedules to spend the most important moments of life with their daughter. Now everything was going smoothly and the former couple had already announced that they would spend Christmas Eve together but the dancer had a setback.

Related news

Adamari and Alaia. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

The truth is Toni Costa He was infected with coronavirus and could not share Christmas Eve and Christmas with his daughter. But despite the bad news, he came up with a wonderful idea not to miss that special moment in which Alaia opens the gifts with all the illusion of a girl of her own age.

Toni and Alaia. Source: instagram @toni

“I came to see how Alaïa opens her presents from Santa. I am going to explain how I did it,” she said. Toni Costa In a video posted on her social networks, she added: “Since the Christmas tree is in the living room and there are many windows, we opened a window and from outside the house I could see how she opened her gifts, she enjoyed them, she got excited , I took a video, a photo, and well, the truth is super content. “

“The truth is that I am very happy, I was quite, quite, quite affected by the fact of missing last night with Alaïa, today, which is something very significant in us, this time he played differently, it was possible to do it. And I’m very happy. And the three of us wear pajamas, like every year, I couldn’t miss it, “he explained Toni in the same clip.

Adamari and Alaia when they opened the presents. Source: instagram @adamarilopez

Toni Costa He watched everything from the window, he was wearing a mask with ultra protection, he kept his distance and did not approach or wave to anyone. When that long-awaited moment for his daughter ended, he returned home to continue in isolation and at rest, attentive to every symptom.