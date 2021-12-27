The players that Club América seeks to sell before the transfer market closes

Days go by and time is running out for the directive of the America club, in order to finish structuring the squad for the next Clausura 2022 tournament. After the painful elimination last semester, Santiago Banos and his people promised that there would be a renewal in the team, because the results were far from what was expected.

Unfortunately so far the changes and especially the departures of players who have not met expectations, have not materialized and therefore continue to occupy places abroad. Obviously, this situation makes it difficult to hire prestigious elements, since if there are no exits, there can be no incorporation of foreign footballers.

So far only the signings of Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, which have been questioned in the aspect that they are hiring in positions that were not a priority to be reinforced. Santiago Solari He has long asked for a player who can perform as a right-wing midfielder and also a central defender, but so far Baños and his board have not been able to comply with this request.

Leo Suárez and Bruno Valdez no longer have their safe place in America

Precisely two players who perform in these positions, no longer enter into plans of the coaching staff of the America club, since its performance has been far from what was expected. One of them is Leo Suarez, who since his arrival at the azulcrema team, has never been able to stand out on a regular basis with our team, in addition to Bruno valdez, whose performance has declined significantly, which is why he is no longer immovable in the club.

There are still days for an exit to be finalized, but unfortunately the offers for these players do not abound and it is obvious, since their recent performance does not make them attractive elements for the other Liga MX clubs. Without a doubt, Baños has little time to be able to define his situation, something quite questionable, because the term that he stipulated at the time to complete the restructuring within the America club.

There are already strong rumors that Santiago Solari He is not at all happy with the actions of the board of the America club, because he has already given his diagnosis on several occasions and no action has been taken in this regard. Hopefully there will be good news on this topic soon, as the Clausura 2022 tournament will start very soon.