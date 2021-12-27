The price of a cryptocurrency ‘meme’ rises more than 15,300% after Elon Musk tweeted a photo of his puppy

In November 2021, after a message from the billionaire about Vikings on the Moon, the price of several digital currencies rose considerably.

Cryptocurrency Santa floki, little known so far, rose 15,300% after this Sunday the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, publish on his Twitter account a photo of his shiba inu puppy, named Floki.

“Floki Santa,” wrote the billionaire next to the image of his dog in a Christmas suit.

After Musk’s tweet, the price of the digital currency, which at dawn this Sunday was $ 0.000000013006, rose to $ 0.000002 this Monday, which is equivalent to a 15.300% rise in less than 48 hours. Meanwhile, the volume of the negotiations went from 7,751 to 9,450,407 dollars, according to data from the Coingecko portal.

In November 2021, after the billionaire wrote on his Twitter account that the Vikings were on the Moon before the American astronauts, three cryptocurrencies – Viking Swap, VikingChain and Space Vikings – saw their price increase by 3,800%, a 329% and 150%, respectively.

Floki Santa was released last November 16, 2021 by a team of investors, called The Parabolic Dev Team. The currency is based on the Binance blockchain and its creators claim that part of the profit on operations goes to charity.

