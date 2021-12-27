The real reason why Chivas offers Alexis Vega for sale

For him Club Guadalajara It seems almost a tragedy that Alexis vega decide to leave in this winter market being the best reference offensive of the squad led by Marcelo Leaño, However, in the financial area, it may be part of an important solution to many of the problems that it has accused. the institution in recent years.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The sports director said it well, Ricardo Peláez A few days ago at a press conference, when he established that any footballer could leave the team and he did so not only thinking about the few results sports they have obtained in recent tournaments, well the theme Budget is another big stone in the shoe for owner Amaury Vergara.

Thus, the Gru immediately becomes the best asset on the campus for profit and incidentally get rid of a player who has not wanted to sign the renewal of his contract despite the attempts that have been made made to extend the agreement that concludes to the end 2022, that is, If it is not arranged with the people of Guadalajara, in the summer I could start negotiations with the team I wanted.

Chivas prefers to sell Alexis Vega than let him go for free

In this sense, Guadalajara does not want to waste the opportunity to win something of the much they paid to Toluca for the services of the attacker, who had a cost in 2018 of 6 million dollars and it is currently valued at 6.5 million euros, which would end giving Chivas some profit, rather than letting him conclude his contract and go free at the end of 2022. And everything indicates that Monterrey is willing to pay that amount.

Journalist David Medrano gave know the difficulties the Herd has had in agreeing a new contract with the Gru, who the previous season did not score a single goal and has not ended up exploiting his entire level, although it is clear that with the Mexican National Team he shows a different face, since he was a medalist in the Olympic Games and also scored goals with him Tri major in the qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.