The sale of the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton confirmed

The luxury hotel Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve will pass into the hands of the real estate investment trust Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., following a transaction that includes the issuance of six million common shares of the company, $ 104 million in cash and a loan of $ 54 million to finance the acquisition.

Aside from the hotel, Braemar Hotels & Resorts also acquired the 14 luxury residential units adjacent to the property, which participate in a rental management program. The acquisition of the property – until now owned by Prisa Group – is expected to close on February 1, 2022.

“The acquisition of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is an opportunity for it to acquire one of the most iconic luxury assets in America”Braemar Chairman and CEO Richard J. Stockton said in a press release. “As the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Americas and one of only five Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties worldwide, this unique property fits perfectly with our strategy of owning luxury hotels and resorts with a RevPAR (earnings per room). ) high and further diversifies our portfolio “.

The new day reported earlier this month the possible sale of the property, but Federico Stubbe Jr., chief executive officer of the Prisa Group -developer and one of the co-owners of the hotel- assured that at that time there was no agreement for the sale of the hotel.

“Our company is dedicated to developing world-class projects, mainly in Puerto Rico. Due to the nature of our business, we are continuously exploring, listening and evaluating offers that allow us to capitalize, restructure or sell those projects already stabilized to continue investing in Puerto Rico through new developments “, he expressed in written statements.

This media requested a reaction from Prisa Group after the announcement of Braemar Hotels & Resorts, but so far it has not been received. Through November 2021, the property achieved a revenue per available room of $ 1,129, with an occupancy of 57% and an average daily rate of $ 1,968.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts expects to obtain a stabilized return of approximately 8% on its investment in the next three to five years.

Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve It has 96 luxury beachfront rooms, including 12 suites with an average size of 1,288 square feet.

The hotel offers a variety of amenities and dining offerings, as well as 4,800 square feet of meeting space and an infinity pool with direct beach access, among others.

After its opening in 2012, the Dorado Beach was renovated in 2018 after an investment of $ 78 million. Since then, it has received multiple accolades, including the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler – Reader’s Choice Awards 2019, as the number one resort in the Caribbean.

Other hotel sales

The sale of the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve comes after the San Juan Water and Beach Club Hotel, in Isla Verde, was recently sold for an amount that was not specified. Loisse Herger and Fernando Dávila, owners of the OLV and Olive hotels, located in Condado, are the new owners of the property.

Also, hotels La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort Y Vanderbilt County They were put up for sale by Paulson & Co., the investment management company owned by American financier John Paulson.

The new day learned that the Caribbean Property Group (CPG) is interested in acquiring both properties. CPG is one of the leading private equity real estate investment firms based in the United States, whose focus is the Latin American and Caribbean market. The hotels are being sold by real estate firm JLL, according to industry sources.

Paulson had bought the hotels in 2014 in a transaction amounting to $ 260 million and which he formalized in partnership with International Hospitality Enterprises (IHE), one of the largest hotel operators in Puerto Rico.

Both properties -that total over 800 rooms- enjoy privileged locations. For example, La Concha has 248 rooms facing the sea and a tower of 245 suites. The hotel has a nightclub and multiple restaurants, including Solera, Sereno Bar & Grill, The Lift, Aroma, The Lobby, Komakai Suchi Bar, Marena and Serafina San Juan.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt County, considered one of the most iconic and luxurious hotels in the capital, has 319 rooms, including 108 suites. It also has a gym, 17,000 square feet of meeting spaces, two swimming pools, and 370 parking spaces.