The song by Juan Gabriel that most excites fans for its lyrics

Choose only one Juan Gabriel song it is an arduous and practically impossible task. However, there is one that thrills in particular to the fans for the lyrics what’s wrong with it. Is about Until i met you, and then we will tell you everything there is to know about it.

Until I met you: the story of Juan Gabriel’s beautiful and sad song

TO Juan Gabriel no need to present it. He is one of the most important artists in the history of Mexico and its success knew how to transcend borders and spread throughout the world.

Singer, songwriter, producer and many other things, it is said that, throughout his life, composed more than 1800 works, which highlights the difficulty involved in the task of keeping only one.

There are several songs that could win the distinction, and it is most likely that each of your fans has their favorite and knows how to justify it.

Eternal love, Noa noa, Hug me very tight Y Dear they are just some of them. However, if you think about the emotionality of the letter and the history of its creation, Until i met you it is one of the most outstanding.

At first glance, everything seems to indicate that The Divo of Juárez sings to a ex partner. However, those who know his story best say that, in reality, Until I met you is dedicated to her mother, with whom he always had a bad relationship.

In this sense, the importance of this song in the life of Juan Gabriel would be such that it would also explain why this title was chosen for the TV series that narrates his biography.

Juan Gabriel and the emotional lyrics of Until I met you

It is true that the lyrics are ambiguous in the sense that it is not clear to whom it is directed. With what does not happen the same is with the meaning of this, since it is evident that it deals with heartbreak and spite.

Yes indeed, It is not about any heartbreak, but the first, one of those that hurts the most (and leaves the most learnings) in a person’s life.

The narrator says: “I did not know, of sadness, or tears, or anything, that they made me cry”. Later, he adds: “I knew of joys, the beauty of life, but not loneliness, but not loneliness”.

Everything changes just the moment you meet the person to whom the song is directed. His mother? An ex-partner?

The truth is that, with this song that is part of the album Thoughts (1986), Juan Gabriel knew how to create a work as sad as it was beautiful that, over the years, became one of the most outstanding of his long career.

Taking into account all the aforementioned, towards whom do you think the lyrics of Until i met you?