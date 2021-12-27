The State Council of Medical Students presents its new Executive Commission

MADRID, Dec 27 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The State Council of Medical Students presented at a press conference last Thursday its new Executive Commission, elected at the last Ordinary General Assembly held in Palma de Mallorca in October, and has debated and proposed the new objectives and projects that concern all medical students.

Specifically, the new Executive Committee is made up of Luciana Nechifor, president; Àlex Boada, Vice President of External Affairs; Africa Dougan, Vice President of Training Affairs; Jesús Andicoberry, vice president of Territorial Organization, and María Valderrama, general treasurer.

First, Nechifor has insisted on the importance of clinical practices in learning medicine, considering them as the cornerstone in the training of future doctors. Likewise, he stressed that they continue to work together with the General Directorate of Professional Organization of the Ministry of Health to improve the conditions for choosing a place for Specialized Health Training.

For his part, Boada has interpreted the measure announced by the Generalitat of Catalonia to hire last-year health science students to alleviate the saturation of the public health system in this sixth wave of COVID-19 as “yet another symptom of the precariousness and weakening of this “, and has advocated adopting measures to reinforce both primary and hospital care.

Along the same lines, Andicoberry added that the Council claims that the student has a more relevant role in the internships, but from the training point of view, never work, in such a way that the students make use of them on these types of occasions. converts into labor without being sufficiently trained.