The subway stations where you can get a free COVID test starting Monday – Telemundo New York (47)

The MTA on Monday morning launched its free COVID-19 testing program at Grand Central Terminal and the Times Square-42nd Street Subway Station, in hopes of helping the city combat the continued rise in virus cases related to the omicron variant.

Free PCR tests are available every day (except January 1) seven days a week at the Times Square station from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in Grand Central from 3 to 8 p.m.

Starting Thursday, December 30, the MTA will also provide free COVID-19 testing at five additional subway stations:

Penn Station (Manhattan), open Monday through Sunday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

East 180th Street (Bronx), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Roosevelt Avenue (Queens), open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 2 pm

Jamaica-179th Street (Queens), open Monday through Friday from 2 am to 7 pm

“The recent rise in COVID means we need to maximize the number of test locations, including within the mass transit system,” said MTA President and Acting CEO Janno Lieber.

“Thanks to Governor Hochul, all government agencies are joining forces to ensure that New Yorkers can get a vaccine, booster, or test quickly and conveniently.”

