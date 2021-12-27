The ten most important news of the year in the Dominican Republic, according to EFE

Controversial measures to control irregular migration and the arrest of several former officials for alleged corruption are among the top ten news items from the Dominican Republic in 2021.

A WALL ON THE BORDER WITH HAITI

On February 27, in his first accountability speech, President Luis Abinader announced the construction of a fence along most of the 380-kilometer-long border with Haiti to combat the passage of migrants, drug trafficking, smuggling, and theft of vehicles and livestock.

This measure was followed by others much more controversial such as the arrest and Haitian deportation pregnant after the Government’s argument that they represent a high cost for the country, a measure criticized by the UN and the IACHR, as well as by NGOs.

ARREST OF EXPROCURATOR

The former attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez, who held the position between 2016 and 2020 in the second term of Danilo Medina, was sent in July to preventive detention for 18 months after an operation by the Public Ministry that also involves several of his former collaborators for alleged corruption.

They were also sent to jail this year four generals, who held senior positions in Medina’s management, also due to alleged corruption, amid the actions of the Public Ministry that began in December 2021 with the arrest of two Medina brothers.

CONDEMNATION OF ODEBRECHT’S BRIBES

The trial for bribery that the construction company Odebrecht admitted that it distributed in the country concluded in October with the conviction of former Minister of Public Works Víctor Díaz Rúa and that of businessman Angel Rondón, former commercial representative of the company in the nation.

Díaz Rúa was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering, while businessman Rondón was sentenced to eight years, when he was found guilty of distributing millionaire bribes and money laundering in the framework of the largest corruption scandal tried in the Republic Dominican.

DEATH OF JOHNNY VENTURA MERENGUERO

The Dominican Republic this year lost one of its most popular artists, the legendary Dominican merenguero Johnny ventura, who died on July 29 at the age of 81, victim of a heart attack.

The death of the popular artist, former deputy and former mayor of Santo Domingo, caused a national commotion on the part of the Dominicans, thousands of whom offered him in the streets, three days later, a tremendous farewell on the way to the cemetery.

STABILITY OF THE ECONOMY

After the 2020 decline due to the pandemic, the growth of the Dominican economy continues unstoppable thanks to key sectors such as tourism, remittances or construction, although inflation has shot up to its highest level in the last ten years.

The Dominican economy, the one with the highest growth in Latin America prior to the arrival of the covid, increased 12.4% in the first ten months of the year while inflation until November stood at 7.71%, according to official data, They also add that the country recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

TOURISM EXCEEDS PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

Tourism, the main source of foreign exchange for the Caribbean country, managed to surpass pre-coronavirus levels, breaking four consecutive monthly records for the arrival of foreign visitors, between September and November.

Until November the country has received 4.2 million tourists, which means that 73% of the annual travelers prior to the pandemic have recovered.

ARRIVAL OF THE SWINE FEVER

At the end of July the authorities announced the presence of the African swine fever (ASF) in the national territory, 43 years after the last outbreak of this disease in the country.

ASF, a highly infectious hemorrhagic disease that affects both pigs but is harmless to people, forced the slaughter of thousands of pigs in the country this year before authorities declared it controlled in November.

MARILEIDY PAULINO, A SURPRISE IN TOKYO

The Dominicans celebrated Marileidy paulino, 25, who had a surprise performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he stood on the podium twice, once to collect the silver medal in the 400 meters and, another, in the mixed 4×400 relay.

The individual silver from Tokyo helped her to establish a new national record (49.20) and become, for the moment, the main Dominican athlete today.

THE RETREAT OF PRISILLA RIVERA

Prisilla Rivera, cApitania of the Queens from the Caribbean, he retired from the courts after 20 years in volleyball, a sport with which he achieved various awards worldwide, but also the respect and admiration of his compatriots.

Rivera, who was part of the gold medal-winning sextet of the Santo Domingo 2003 Pan American Games, said goodbye on September 19 during the Pan American Cup that was held in Santo Domingo and in which the Dominican team remained undefeated.

THE COUNTRY SUCCESSFUL IN THE CARIBBEAN BASEBALL SERIES

The Dominican Águilas Cibaeñas defeated the Puerto Rican Criollos de Caguas 4-1 to become the champions of the Caribbean Baseball Series held in February in Mexico.

The country thus became, with 21 crowns, the one with the greatest triumph in the second stage of this Caribbean classic.