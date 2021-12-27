The tender gesture of the Brazilian Vini JR with an Argentine boy in the United States “Don’t cry, come with us …” – Prensa Libre

In the end, while Vini Jr was walking down Ocean Drive accompanied by his colleagues, the boy Tomás Larisgoitia approached him excitedly to ask for a photo.

During his vacations in Miami, the Madridista was enjoying the anonymity he enjoys in that country, walking freely and playing street football barefoot when an Argentine boy could recognize him.

The author of ten goals this season in La Liga did not refuse and with the best disposition he pleased the fans.

Tomás was completely ecstatic by what happened, he could not control his emotions and began to cry.

Vinicius, moved by the situation, invited him to his hotel to give him a gift that he will never forget. The boy dressed in Manchester City clothing received from the Brazilian the white elastic band which he dedicated by signing it.

“2022 is going to be the year of Real Madrid,” Vinicius told his fan excitedly as he took off the sky blue to put on the top European champion.

Discussing his hobbies and his activities in the country of freedom (NBA and NFL) Tomás repeated that he is the best in the world to which Vinicius replied: “I still have to keep improving, I have a lot of room for that. I’m just getting started ”.