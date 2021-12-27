the welcome to Coapa from Guillermo Ochoa to Jonathan Dos Santos

If there was someone who moved before the eyes of the fans so that Jonathan Dos Santos will arrive at America club, it was Guillermo Ochoa. The goalkeeper of the team Santiago Solari was the first to force the steering wheel to leave the LA Galaxy of the Major League Soccer of the U.S and will stop at the training ground in Coapa. This Sunday, December 26, they were shown together at the kickoff of the preseason.

It was in the month of September. So much Memo as the son of Zizinho and brother of Giovani, were part of the convocation of Gerardo Martino for the matches for the Octagonal of the Concacaf Playoffs for the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, that Selection of Mexico he had to dispute at that time. In that meeting, the brand new reinforcement was conceived cream blue.

“Look there it is, your new team in the back”, He said Guillermo Ochoa while filming Jonathan Dos Santos with the shield of the Eagles of America behind him, which is painted on one of the steps of the Aztec stadium. “Tell Santiago Solari bring me “, laughingly launched the steering wheel that today is part of the team that drives the Indiecito.

Finally, both the premonition of one and the request of the other came true, officially, from last December 23, the date on which America disclosed in the different social media accounts the hiring of the third Two saints in its history: “Power in the feet. Goals of the reinforcement Eagle. Welcome, Jona! “

First reports of the preseason

The Twitter official of the Eagles of America already revealed images of the preseason that the squad of Santiago Solari carried out in the vicinity of the Coapa. The first postcards were dedicated to Jonathan Dos Santos, Guillermo Ochoa, Miguel Layún and Pedro Aquino, who like the rest of the members reported on December 26.