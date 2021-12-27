The Xiaomi 12 will feature the native Surge P1 chip for power management

Xiaomi has shared a poster of the presentation of the Xiaomi 12 that reveals that these will have the native Surge P1 chip for power management and also some details of the Pro variant.

With only one day left until the new Xiaomi 12 see the light and we have already shown you the design of the new terminals of the Chinese giant in great detail, a new leak about its specifications reveals that the new flagship of Xiaomi will feature the native Surge P1 chip for power management.

The native chip Surge P1 will take care of the power management in the Xiaomi 12

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, Xiaomi has shared an official poster of the presentation of the Xiaomi 12 that reveals that these will have the Surge P1 chip, developed by the Chinese company itself, for energy management and also some details of the Pro variant.

Xiaomi 12: fully filtered both its specifications and its price

In this poster, which we leave you under these lines, the Chinese brand confirms that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery with 120 W single cell fast charge and that this whole set will be powered by your native Surge P1 chip.

In this sense, Xiaomi has explained that the design of commonly used dual-cell batteries adversely affects battery life and, for this reason, they have redesigned the charging architecture with two of their own charging chips and optimized the structure of the charge pump to achieve that, for the first time, a single cell has a second load connected and the heat loss is reduced by 30%.

The Xiaomi 12 will have one of the best screens seen on a mobile: it has achieved 15 records on DisplayMate

This same poster also reveals that the launch of the new Xiaomi 12 series will take place in China Tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., which is 12:30 p.m. in Spain.

