The Zapata brothers are calm after spending 6 months in prison in Mexico accused of sexual assault | Univision Puerto Rico WLII

Luis Zapata and his wife Marelys Colón made use of social networks to express their gratitude to all the people who have accompanied them in their pain since last June 28, her two sons were arrested in Mexico, accused of sexual assault. And it is that on December 24, both confirmed, their sons Luis and Erick, aged 19 and 18, were finally released.
“They are calm and in good health. Still processing this nightmare that is now over,” said Marelys Colón.
At 11:30 p.m. on December 24, both adolescents were released from prison after their lawyers recommended a strategy that included plead “guilty” and pay a fine of 2,000 dollars. Only then did they manage to leave the country where they arrived happily on June 22.
Luis and Erick traveled with their parents and other relatives to enjoy a vacation in Playa del Carmen, Cancun. There are several versions of what happened the night before his return to Puerto Rico, scheduled for June 29. In summary, a 17-year-old Mexican girl complained to the police that the two Puerto Rican teenagers had raped her.
According to the information provided by the Mexican authorities, both the minor and the Puerto Rican tourists Luis and Erick Zapata had consumed alcohol. Rigorous tests were carried out on her in these cases and no evidence was found of the crime that the Puerto Rican brothers were accused of.
However, according to the documents of the Mexican prosecutor’s office, the minor would have suffered what was classified as a sexual assault.
Thus, Luis and Erick Zapata were arrested and imprisoned in Mexico until the trial against them was seen. His parents, Luis and Marelys, stayed by his side, making a thousand sacrifices so as not to abandon them to their fate. Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, his family made efforts for the release of the boys and also to raise funds that would allow them to support themselves, while they fought for their freedom.
Much later than they anticipated, but this December 25, they finally made it home.
