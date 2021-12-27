there is a month of terror left

The James Webb Space Telescope Mirror Photo : NASA / Chris Gunn

In 2020, after the umpteenth delay of the James Webb space telescope, the Ars Technica journalist Eric Berger surveyed his followers: What do you think will happen first? 1) The first orbital flight of SpaceX’s Starship. 2) The first manned flight of the Boeing Starliner. 3) The first test launch of NASA’s SLS. Or 4) The launch of the Webb Space Telescope.

With 4% of the vote, the James Webb option was the least voted. Although the telescope was ready, painstaking deployment tests continued to delay launch. No one was confident anymore that the project conceived in 1996 would reach space in 2021. Most of the 4,621 votes went to SpaceX, followed far behind by Boeing’s space capsule:

Starship’s first orbital flight – 61%

First manned flight of the Starliner – 28%

First test flight of the SLS – 7%

Webb Space Telescope Launch – 4%

But it seems that the curse was broken. We are now December 26, 2021, and … 1) the first orbital launch of the Starship, which was expected in the summer of 2021, is now scheduled for January 2022, 2) the test launch (unmanned! ) of the Starliner has been delayed to May 2022 because Boeing has had to change the entire service module of the ship due to defective exhaust valves, and 3) the launch of the SLS is not expected until spring 2022 because NASA had to change the motor controller because of a problem with the motors.

Instead, after countless jokes and memes, the James Webb Space Telescope is already in space, on its way to its target orbit, after a flawless launch and after successfully passing its first crucial trajectory correction. But there is still a month of terror left.

The curse has been broken

The James Webb Space Telescope was planned in 1996 with a budget of $ 500 million. The first official launch date was set in 2007. The project underwent a major redesign in 2005 that mainly affected the sunshade part, which resulted in a huge extra cost.

In 2011, a committee of the United States Congress proposed canceling the Webb to reduce public budgets, but fortunately the proposal only served to limit the budget.

In 2016, a snowstorm in Greenbelt, Maryland, put the team in check during cold tests that, of course, needed electricity.

The pitcher chosen for the Webb also struggled. Arianespace had to redesign the hood of the Ariane 5 with 28 vents that allowed gradual depressurization to avoid vibrations too strong for the delicate telescope.

The pandemic also brought complications. Moving the Webb to the French Guiana spaceport meant hiding which ship the telescope was on to avoid pirates. Later there were problems in the processing of the rocket (a clamp that came loose causing unexpected vibrations, and a faulty cable between the telescope and the operators’ control table).

The entire process has had to be done in operating rooms with all possible filters so that there is no pollution on the instruments, such as HEPA filter walls.

The final budget for Webb, assumed mainly by NASA and to a lesser extent by the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, amounts to $ 9.7 billion. But it has finally been released, and the jokes are over.

Not the successor to Hubble

The James Webb is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever launched (with the sunshade deployed it is the size of a tennis court). It is named after James Edwin Webb, NASA’s second administrator, who played a key role in the Apollo program of manned missions to the Moon.

It is significantly lighter than Hubble (6 tons vs. 11), but has a much larger mirror, 6.5 meters (vs. 2.5) made up of 18 hexagonal beryllium fragments covered by three grams of gold. Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble, but it is not exactly its successor.

Hubble observes parts of the ultraviolet, visible light, and parts of the near-infrared (allowing it to observe galaxies from 12.5 billion years ago). The Webb observes the near infrared and the mid infrared (allowing it to observe galaxies from 13.5 billion years ago, the first galaxies in the universe).

Finally, Hubble is 570 km away, in low Earth orbit, and has undergone several repairs, while Webb will be 1.5 million km away, too far away to be repaired.

A flawless launch

After a one day delay Due to bad weather, the James Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched on December 25 at 12:20 UTC. It was a nice Christmas gift from the European Space Agency and the French company Arianespace, which was commissioned to launch the telescope with an Ariane 5 ECA rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

Mission VA-256 (Ariane rocket flight 256) was a resounding success. The Ariane 5 is a very reliable rocket, even though it got off to a bad start in 1996, when it blew up due to a software glitch.

In fact, it was such a perfect launch that the telescope deployed its solar panel five minutes ahead of schedule. The separation of the Ariane was so smooth that it did not have to wait to stabilize, its angular speed was ideal to unfold the panel immediately.

The Webb separated from the Ariane’s upper stage 27 minutes after takeoff, following a few rocking maneuvers to prevent overheating (like a barbecue skewer). The telescope is now on its way to the L2 Lagrange point of the Earth-Sun system, 1.5 million kilometers from our planet, where its engines will insert it into a halo orbit.

It will be far away to prevent the brightness of the Earth and the Moon from blinding the instruments. It is an orbit similar to that of other missions such as NASA’s Wilkinson probe or the Herschel Space Observatory of the European Space Agency. Both have stopped working. The Herschel ran out of coolant in 2013, which will not happen to the Webb because it is passively cooled.

L2 is a relatively stable orbit. The Webb will need to make corrections to stay on L2. It carries 300 kg of hypergolic fuels with it for up to 10.5 years. Ways to go to resupply it with a robot vehicle have already been proposed, but it’s too early for NASA to get into those eggplants.

A month of terror

After launch, the James Webb Space Telescope still has many trials by fire. The good news is that you have already passed one of the most crucial: a trajectory correction necessary to reach your orbit.

This is the MCC1a maneuver. 12 and a half hours after launch, the Webb fired its engines for 65 minutes to increase its speed by 22 meters per second, just long enough to head to L2.

The Ariane 5 released him with less speed than it had to on purpose. The Webb would have had no way of braking if the rocket had gone overboard on momentum. It has no retro-thrusters. The maneuvering motors are in its lower part, the one that points towards the Sun, so as not to contaminate the measurements and because if it were to turn around it would fry. His back is always to the brightest objects at hand: the Moon, the Earth, and the Sun.

The communication during this maneuver was carried out with the antennas of NASA’s Deep Space Network (DSN) located in Madrid. Everything went well, but there are still two trajectory corrections (MCC1b and MCC2), which will be executed when the mission controllers deem it necessary, and in a way that optimizes the use of fuel.

Another successful deployment this Sunday has been that of the high-gain antenna, which will be used to send at least 28.6 GB of scientific data to Earth from the observatory. The downloads will be made twice a day in sessions of four hours each.

The most delicate part of the process remains pending: the deployment and tensioning of the sunshade, which has about 300 points of failure. It will start three days after launch, opening the protection structure. When the structure reaches its final position, the mechanism that holds the kapton layers will release, and the central poles of the parasol will begin to extend, causing the layers to become hexagonal in shape. Then it will be time to tighten the layers, each one thinner than a human hair.

Approximately 11 days after launch, when the sun visor is already tensioned, the mirrors will move into their final position along with the rear radiator, which will help release heat. The hood and radiator are essential for the telescope to function, as the instruments need temperatures not exceeding 50 Kelvin to be able to see in the infrared.

Around the 13th, when the deployments are complete, the Webb will be at 85 ° C on the radiator side and -233 ° C on the mirror side. A six-month calibration process will then begin in which the controllers will turn on the near infrared camera (NIRCam) and begin the meticulous process of aligning the 18 hexagonal mirror segments. They have to be perfectly positioned to work together as a single mirror.

The Science of Webb

Launching the Webb on an Ariane 5 Photo : NASA / Chris Gunn

The Webb Space Telescope has several instruments:

NASA Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam): Will observe farthest objects ever seen and the light of early stars and galaxies. It also serves for mirror alignment.

Canadian Space Agency near-infrared camera and slitless spectrograph (NIRISS): Will observe molecules in exoplanet atmospheres and the temperature, mass, and physical composition of celestial objects. It also serves as a high-precision guide sensor.

European Space Agency Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec): a spectroscopic mapping prism capable of capturing the spectra of 200 objects simultaneously.

NASA / European Space Agency Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI): Observe cold and distant objects. It needs to work at a temperature lower than that of the other instruments, -266 ºC, so it has a cryogenic cooling system based on helium.

If all goes well, the Webb will allow us to look back in time like never before. Infrared allows us to see stars forming through interstellar dust clouds that hide the clouds in the visible. In addition, the light from the more distant galaxies that reaches us from the expanding universe is stretched into the infrared.

We will be able to observe newly formed galaxies, the first stars; and hopefully better understand how galaxies and black holes evolve, as well as the life cycle of stars, from birth to death; without losing sight of exoplanets and their atmospheres, and also our own solar system (is there a Planet 9?).

Observation proposals are chosen by the Space Telescope Science Institute, prioritizing the scientists who helped design and build the James Webb and its instruments. 30% of these observations will be exoplanets: we will see what they are made of and what they have in their atmospheres between 60 and 70 distant worlds, such as those of the TRAPPIST-1 system.

It’s very exciting!

You can see where the James Webb Space Telescope is and what phase of deployment it is in at this NASA website.