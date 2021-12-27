These are the most popular baby names in New York City – Telemundo New York (47)

More than 100,000 babies were born in New York City in 2020, based on the most recent full-year data set, and Emma and Liam remain the preferred names for New Yorkers.

Liam has been the number one name for boys since 2016, with another 682 babies of that name born in the city in 2020. Emma has been the leading name for girls since 2017, and another 442 were given that name in 2020, according to the Health Department.

Overall, nine of the top ten best girl names of 2019 remained on the top ten list for 2020. Charlotte dropped, Sophia rose to second place, and Olivia fell to fourth. Mia moved up one place to be third. Sarah returned to the list in eighth place.

Eight of the best male names of 2019 also remained on the list for 2020. Matthew and Michael fell, while Joseph and Alexander made breakthroughs. The two main names remained the same since 2019. Jacob and Ethan switched positions to third and fourth. Both Aiden and Daniel fell in the rankings to seventh and eighth.





NYC Health Department



More fun facts and trends about baby names in NYC

New York City Births by County: From 2019 to 2020, the number of babies born in New York City decreased 9.4 percent, from 110,443 births to 100,022 (51,255 boys and 48,767 girls). Manhattan reported the most births (38,951) in 2020, followed by Brooklyn (24,129), Queens (19,877), The Bronx (11,516) and Staten Island (unknown).

Inspired by science: 181 babies were named Anthony, perhaps after Dr. Fauci (No. 34 in terms of popularity with children). Albert was the name chosen for 36 babies (number 129) as Albert Einstein. There were 40 babies named Katherine (No. 99) as Katherine Johnson and 36 babies named Jane (No. 103) as Jane Goodall

Babies who share names with nature: Parents may have been inspired by astronomy, the natural world, and the animal kingdom: Luna (# 11), Lily (# 40), Aurora (# 49), Rose (# 50), Violet (No. 52), Jade (No. 67), Ruby (No. 76), Jasmine (No. 78), Ivy (No. 81), Iris (No. 99), Sage (No. 107 and No. 150 ), Willow (No. 116), Wren (No. 129), Orion (No. 145), River (No. 147), Ocean (No. 148), Nova (No. 154), Wolf (No. 154) and Fox (No. 155)

Inspirational places: Cities are always parents’ favorites: Charlotte (No. 12), Madison (No. 25), Austin (No. 57), Savannah (No. 77), Samara (No. 97), Phoenix (No. 103 ), Brooklyn (No. 112), Siena (No. 116), Florence (No. 127), Kingston (No. 143) and Princeton (No. 146)

Looking for peace during a difficult year: 2020 was a year full of adversity, so it is no wonder that many parents have sought a more peaceful state for their babies: Grace (No. 32), Serenity (No. 57), Zion (No. 64), Harmony (No. 105), Hope (No. 110), Joy (No. 115), Dream (No. 117), Heaven (No. 117), Love (No. 128), Sincere (No. 143), Eden ( No. 147)