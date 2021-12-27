2021-12-27
The name of Pedro Troglio has become quite notorious in recent months, this for the tremendous work he has done in front of the Olympia from Honduras.
The Argentine strategist is the winner of a Tetra-championship in Honduran football and that does not go unnoticed in South American football, especially in that of his native country. Argentina.
That is why many journalists, fans and also managers begin to keep in mind the name of the coach who during his time as a player was a World Cup player with Argentina in Italy 1990.
In the last hours the Argentine journalist Pablo Lafourcade has caused a stir in social networks after two tweets where he asks Pedro Troglio for him San Lorenzo de Almagro.
“San Lorenzo should look for Pedro Troglio. Laburador, with experience, a bug, knows the cloth and is from the Patón school. You can not ask for more, “he wrote in his Twitter the communicator who has more than 33 thousand followers.
Likewise, Lafourcade, which is a partner of the San LorenzoHe assured in a second tweet that: “I asked for it six months ago and now too. Before (Paolo) Montero they even asked me for his phone number from San Lorenzo, but they didn’t call him. A shame ”.
The message launched by the communicator had many replies, some in favor and obviously others that the idea was not to their liking. It received more than 800 likes and a total of 61 retweets. The truth of all is that the curriculum of Pedro Troglio has grown and might start to sound louder America.