“They even asked me for his phone number”

2021-12-27

The name of Pedro Troglio has become quite notorious in recent months, this for the tremendous work he has done in front of the Olympia from Honduras.

The Argentine strategist is the winner of a Tetra-championship in Honduran football and that does not go unnoticed in South American football, especially in that of his native country. Argentina.

That is why many journalists, fans and also managers begin to keep in mind the name of the coach who during his time as a player was a World Cup player with Argentina in Italy 1990.

In the last hours the Argentine journalist Pablo Lafourcade has caused a stir in social networks after two tweets where he asks Pedro Troglio for him San Lorenzo de Almagro.