They filter an alleged video of the young man with a crossbow detained at Windsor Castle in which he threatens to kill Elizabeth II

British media released a video this Sunday in which a masked man reveals his intention to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II and that it could have been recorded by the same young man armed with a crossbow who was arrested this Saturday morning while trying to enter Windsor Castle, where the monarch was at that time.

In the video, obtained by The Sun, a man masked and hooded he holds a crossbow and addresses the camera in a distorted voice. According to the media, the person who appears in the video, identified as Jaswant Singh Chail, could be the same attacker arrested at the royal residence on Christmas Day.

The 19-year-old would have sent the video to his friends on Snapchat at 08:06 (local time), about 20 minutes before his arrest after he jump a fence with spikes in an area close to the sovereign’s apartments.

“Sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I’ll do. I will try to kill Isabel, the queen of the royal family, “says the hooded young man in the recording.

At the same time, in a message to the people who received the video, the young man assures that he does not expect to survive the attack. “If you have received this, it means that I will soon die,” he wrote.

An act of “revenge”

The individual reveals that his intention to kill the queen is “revenge” for the amritsar massacre starring British Indian Army soldiers in April 1919 in the Indian city of Amritsar, when at least 379 people were killed and more than 1,200 wounded.

“It is revenge for those who have been murdered, humiliated or discriminated against by race, “he continues.” I am an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones “, says the author of the video, referring to the characters of the Dark Side of George Lucas’s ‘Star Wars’ saga, the enemies of the Jedi.

An assessment of the suspect’s mental state carried out after his arrest showed that the young man suffers from mental problems, for which he is currently being held under the Mental Health Law, the Police reported in a statement.