They have salary treatment to apply in Cuba due to the work break on January 3 ›Cuba› Granma

During the closing of the 8th. Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Parliament of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, announced that from the signing by the prime minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, of Decree 61 of the Council of Ministers, on Monday January 3, 2022 work activities will stop.

According to information published in the Extraordinary Official Gazette No. 106 of December 24, 2021, this decision is taken «taking into account the effort made this year by our people, the main protagonist of the victories obtained against all types of aggression and the confrontation with COVID-19 and considering, in addition, that the 1st. and January 2, Anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution, coincide with a weekend.

Resolution 95/2021 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, which is applied as of its publication in the Official Gazette, this December 24, determines that the employers of those institutions, who stop their work on the specified date, pay to workers the basic salary, unless it coincides with those of their weekly rest or with those who have accredited paid annual vacations, salary guarantee, unpaid leave or social security subsidy.

The Gazette also clarifies that workers who are exempted from recessing receive their salary according to the modes and payment systems that are applied in their entity. (National Editorial Office)