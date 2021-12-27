They point to Dávinson for exaggerating in expulsion in Premier: Ferdinand criticizes him | Colombians Abroad

Dávinson Sánchez has been gaining a space with Antonio Conte in the defense of TOttenham, who this weekend, on boxing day, defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 for the Premier League.

However, he has not been able to escape the controversy as it was a foul against him that led to the expulsion of Zaha, a significant fact that Crystal Palace suffered until the end of the duel.

The Colombian was the target of criticism from Rio Ferdinand, who said on BT Sport that he had exaggerated when the rival entered to mark him: “some players need a bit of antagonism, they love that the fans get involved and are against them. Wilf is like that and he really plays better, but today I think Sánchez has exaggerated both situations and, unfortunately for the Palace, Wilf received the red card, “he said.

The opinion of Ferdinand, who played with Zaha at Manchester United, contrasts with that of another former footballer and now analyst, Peter Coruch, who defended Dávinson: “he is the type of player who wants to get involved in this type of confrontation (…) It needs that kind of fire, but it has gone too far and went over the mark, “he said.

The truth is that there is talk of Dávinson and that is not all bad. Other specialists allude to his effort to get into the line of three defenders that Conte prefers and to play so far to the right wing. In Colombia, for example, that is a novel idea that can be exploited in a time of need. On this side of the world, what matters most is that he plays and convinces. The rest is an addition.