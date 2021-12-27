They report damage to the grave of the salsa singer Héctor Lavoe in Ponce

The singer’s grave Hector Lavoe, in the Civil Cemetery in Ponce, was vandalized, according to a complaint filed today, Monday, at the Police Bureau.

The administrator of the cemetery, William Robledo, reported to the authorities that One or more people broke the pedestal of the tomb where the remains of the Puerto Rican salsero are found, as well as the plaque where his name was.

Damages were estimated at approximately $ 600, according to the Uniformed news report.

The man from Ponce died of cardiac arrest on June 29, 1993 at a hospital in Queens, New York, where he lived the last years of his life.

In June 2002, his remains were taken to his hometown. Next to Lavoe the bodies of his wife rest Nilda Roman and his son Hector Perez Jr.