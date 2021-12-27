They reveal the enormous sum of money that Eiza González pays for the rent of her apartment

It was recently revealed Eiza Gonzalez is currently renting a luxury condo for $ 8,300 per month in the 71-story building “Sky”, as reported by the US media.

The 31-year-old Mexican actress first moved into the luxurious apartment in late September after the residence was only up for sale for two weeks.

Located on the 56th floor, in the neighborhood Hell’s Kitchen, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner apartment offers expansive views of the city. Interior features include floor-to-ceiling windows, oak flooring, and natural color palettes, as noted in the listing above.

The handcrafted Italian kitchen comes with European appliances and the bathrooms are tiled with a rain shower. It also has a washer and dryer.

Perhaps the most amazing features include the building’s amenities. The luxury community includes an indoor lap pool, two zero-edge outdoor pools, a pool hall and cafeteria, a fitness center, a spa and water club, a basketball court, a private park, and a pet spa.

We share some photos that circulate on the networks where the luxury that this spectacular building houses is shown: