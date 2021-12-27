They take for granted the incorporation of Joao Rojas to Club América

While the America club only confirmed two incorporations (the flyers Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos), the Stove Soccer insists with a third element that could be added very soon to the preseason that Santiago Solari It will go into operation this Sunday, December 26. This is the end of the Emelec Joao Rojas.

The Ecuadorian who is projected both on the left and on the right, already had his first reaction to the rumors that link him to the Eagles. Before the publication that the institution cream blue made on his verified Instagram account to announce the hiring of Jonathan Dos Santos, he gave it a like, something that in the modern world of networks is considered a clear sign that he wants the transcended to become reality.

And according to the latest reports, despite the fact that inside the America club They deny it, the rumor seems to be heading towards its realization. At least that’s how it was published by the Despierta TV journalist Joshimar Mendoza, who assures that it is already “closed” the agreement for what Joao Rojas becomes the third reinforcement of the team led by the Argentine Santiago Solari.

In addition, according to the aforementioned communicator, the arrival of the attacker at the Coapa it would be given in exchange for three million dollars. In the same sense, the Club Sport Emelec would have kept a percentage of the record of the protagonist in question, to be a member of the America club before the possibility of a future sale.

Details of Joao Rojas, possible reinforcement of America

Joao Rojas, end of Club Sport EmelecIn 2021, he reached 201 games in the first division and 32 goals in his personal account throughout his career. Throughout his journey, in addition to defending the colors of the blues, he wore the shirts of the Aucas and from Independent of the Valley. To get to the Eagles of America it would be his first experience outside of Ecuador.