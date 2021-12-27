They would be closing the “Starbucks” in Las Mercedes

An ephemeral presence. This Monday it became known that the “Starbucks” installed in Las Mercedes would be being dismantled. Images of workers covering the recognized logo ran on Twitter.

The tweeter @ cisneros65 was the one who uploaded one of the images and pointed out: “Gentlemen, the Starbucks in Las Mercedes died. They are already covering the logo. The best decision they could make.

Another tweeter, @FernandOdont, shared similar information: “I want to make it known to the public that the Starbucks in Las Mercedes has just passed away … Peace to his remains.”

The journalist Luis M. Navarro also echoed the news. On Twitter, he noted: “Gentlemen, this is the quarter of an hour of fame for the Starbucks in Las Mercedes, the one that usurped the original name and swindled a number of faramalleros.”

To try to confirm the information, ND called the Yeet supermarket. We spoke with a representative from the Communications Department. When asked about the alleged dismantling of the cafeteria, they only limited themselves to answering: “We have no information about that.”

If the information is confirmed or denied, we will be updating this article.

Has Starbucks arrived?

All this occurs a few days after it became known that the Yeet Market supermarket, in Las Mercedes, installed a cafeteria named after the famous American chain, even offering the same products.

However, it was learned that this location is not legal, since it is not registered in the Venezuelan Chamber of Franchises, and, in addition, Starbucks itself denied the situation.

“We can confirm that we do not have the We Proudly Serve Starbucks coffee program in Venezuela at this time,” said a company statement.

The same was done by Nestlé Venezuela, a company that disassociated itself from the fake Starbucks. “Given the recent mentions of Nestlé Venezuela’s alleged relationship with the opening of a beverage outlet that uses the Starbucks coffee brand. the company informs the general public that Nestlé Venezuela has not been contacted nor is it involved in the commercialization of these products in the country, “they stressed.