This costs to hire Juan Luis Guerra

Juan Luis Guerra is one of the most popular Dominican singers having sold more than 30 million records and won numerous awards, including 27 Latin Grammys, two American Grammys and three Latin Billboard Awards. The money it charges for hiring is not huge considering its enormous success.

In addition to being a singer, he is also a producer and businessman, which is why he managed to reap a great fortune throughout his career. Juan Luis Guerra was born on June 7, 1957 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and before becoming involved in music he excelled in sports, in addition to having a great interest in philosophy, a passion that led him to enter the University Autonomous of Santo Domingo.

It was at the age of 27 that he released his first album called “Soplando” (1984), but he achieved recognition thanks to his following works “Moving and carrying” (1985) and “While I think about it … you” (1987) . For this, he and his band were nominated to represent the Dominican Republic at the OTI Song Festival.

Juan Luis Guerra began to stand out in his country and in December 1990 he released the album “Bachata rosa”, which became a great success and is considered his best work in terms of sales and public acceptance. For this he won his first Grammy and toured Latin America, the United States and Europe.

Everything that followed is already part of its history: Juan Luis Guerra Today he is one of the most recognized Latin artists in the world, mainly for his mix of merengue and bolero, and the fusion of Afro-pop / jazz. So far one of his most acclaimed songs is “Ojalá que llueva café” and the remix of the song “La clave de mi corazón” for merging many musical genres as usual.

How much does it cost to hire Juan Luis Guerra?

Musicians not only dedicate themselves to doing their own shows and tours, but they also offer contracts for certain types of events, as do athletes and actors. In the case of artists like Juan Luis GuerraThe money they charge to do it is not small, but it is not excessive in relation to the quality of the show they give.

A concert by Juan Luis has a price of just over $ 400,000, whatever the country, but it can vary depending on how many songs you have to sing and if you have to do something else like moderate the event. The Dominican shines everywhere and seeing him live in his memory is worth it.

One of the most expensive artists in terms of hiring is Madonna, which charges almost 1 million and a half dollars, followed by Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift with more than $ 1,000,000 as well. As for Latino artists, the most expensive is Daddy yankee, with 1,000,000 dollars, followed by Thalía, Ricky Martin Luis, Miguel and Shakira with an approximate price of US $ 800,000.

Did you imagine these figures?